La fotografía fue tomada en una playa de Fiyi y ha recibido miles de “me gusta”, incluyendo el de su pareja, el mexicano Javier Hernández, delantero del West Ham de Inglaterra y quien estuvo en el Mundial de Rusia 2018 con su selección.

La relación entre la australiana y el popular ‘Chicharito’ fue confirmada recientemente por la mujer, quien compartió imágenes con él en la misma red social.

Ezequiel Garay y Tamara Gorro

Artículo relacionado

Argentino Ezequiel Garay reaccionó en redes ante desnudo total de su esposa

 Acá, el desnudo de Sarah Kohan:

Sin embargo, ya antes Kohan había aparecido sin ropa:

View this post on Instagram

missing u 🖤 @madds 📸 @tajnihal

A post shared by SARAH KOHAN 🦏🌙🦋🍵 (@moonstrucktraveller) on

Kohan y el ‘Chicharito’:

Kohan poyando a México: