La fotografía fue tomada en una playa de Fiyi y ha recibido miles de “me gusta”, incluyendo el de su pareja, el mexicano Javier Hernández, delantero del West Ham de Inglaterra y quien estuvo en el Mundial de Rusia 2018 con su selección.
La relación entre la australiana y el popular ‘Chicharito’ fue confirmada recientemente por la mujer, quien compartió imágenes con él en la misma red social.
Acá, el desnudo de Sarah Kohan:
Sin embargo, ya antes Kohan había aparecido sin ropa:
GIVEAWAY!!!! As a thank you for all your continued support and love… I would like to give you the gift of travel with a FREE VIP Club 1 Hotels Membership Package (link in bio to learn more – you don’t want to miss out on this – so many offers and loads of savings for hotel stays during your travels!!!) plus you can enter for your chance to win a $200 egift card towards your next booking. Link in my bio to redeem and learn more💕 @club1hotels 🖤 (photo by @tajnihal)
Kohan y el ‘Chicharito’:
Kohan poyando a México:
