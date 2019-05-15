La ausencia del colombiano James Rodríguez indicaría que el equipo muniqués ya no cuenta con él y que lo devolverá al Real Madrid de España a mitad de año, cuando se vence su contrato a préstamo.

Los videos fueron emitidos por el Bayern en sus redes sociales y en ellos aparecen figuras como Müller, Hummels, Boateng, Neuer, Javi Martínez y Robert Lewandowski.

James Rodríguez

Rodríguez, por su parte, suena para ir a clubes como Juventus, Milan, Arsenal y Atlético de Madrid debido a que el Real pretende transferirlo.

Además, el cucuteño afronta una lesión muscular que lo tiene apartado de los trabajos con el plantel principal.

Así se presentó el uniforme: