La ausencia del colombiano James Rodríguez indicaría que el equipo muniqués ya no cuenta con él y que lo devolverá al Real Madrid de España a mitad de año, cuando se vence su contrato a préstamo.
Los videos fueron emitidos por el Bayern en sus redes sociales y en ellos aparecen figuras como Müller, Hummels, Boateng, Neuer, Javi Martínez y Robert Lewandowski.
Rodríguez, por su parte, suena para ir a clubes como Juventus, Milan, Arsenal y Atlético de Madrid debido a que el Real pretende transferirlo.
Además, el cucuteño afronta una lesión muscular que lo tiene apartado de los trabajos con el plantel principal.
Así se presentó el uniforme:
