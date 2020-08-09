A pesar de haber ganado por novena vez consecutiva la Seria A, la temporada para la ‘Vecchia Signora’ y Cristiano Ronaldo no terminó de la mejor manera y los objetivos deportivos no se cumplieron.
“Un gran club como la Juventus debe siempre pensar y trabajar como el mejor del mundo, para que podamos ser uno de los mejores y más grandes equipos en todo el paneta”, señaló el futbolista luso.
Luego, agregó: “En lo personal fue una buena campaña. Sin embargo, la afición nos exige y espera más de nosotros. Tenemos que cumplirles. Debemos estar a la altura de las más altas expectativas”.
Ronaldo finalmente indicó que ojalá las vacaciones sirvan para “tomar las mejores decisiones” de cara al futuro, dejando abierta la posibilidad de un cambio de equipo para la próxima temporada, indicó Infobae.
El portal de noticias, además, señaló que la conversaciones entre Jorge Mendes, agente de Cristiano, y el París Saint Germain habrían empezado. Según el informativo argentino, el empresario se reunirá la próxima semana con Leonardo, director deportivo del club galo.
Este sábado, la escuadra bianconera confirmó mediante un comunicado de prensa la llegada de Andrea Pirlo como nuevo entrenador del equipo profesional, en remplazo de Maurizio Sarri.
Acá, el mensaje de Cristiano:
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼
