Por tal motivo, Carrie decidió dejar de ser vegana y tomar su escopeta para cazar su propia comida en zonas boscosas, informó el medio The Sun.
Asegura que no le gusta comparar la comida en los supermercados y que no siente ningún remordimiento al matar a los animales.
“Colocas un tiro limpio directamente en el corazón y ese animal nunca supo que estabas allí. No sufrió, no tuvo miedo. No fue transportado millas y millas a un matadero”, comentó la mujer al medio inglés.
Agregó que en su casa la cantidad de comida desperdiciada disminuyó porque “cuando pasas todo el día buscando comida, lo último que quieres hacer es desperdiciarla”.
En su cuenta de Instagram, Carrie suele publicar fotos de los animales que caza y escribe los siguientes mensajes:
“Estoy tan feliz de poder cazar y llevar a casa carne propia, sé que no todos pueden cazar, pero todos podemos tomar decisiones mejores y más éticas respecto a la comida y nuestras elecciones como consumidores”, indicó en la red social.
View this post on Instagram
Teach kids where food comes from… newsflash : it’s not cellophane wrapped styrofoam trays. Teach them what they’re eating : it wasn’t always just neatly packed and pink and it probably didn’t really resemble Pricilla the happy pig skipping through the meadow like the packaging would have you believe. Take back the responsibility yourself and stop living the food lie. Support responsible farmers, support British farms, high welfare standards, stop supporting cheaply and intensively produced meat and imported meats, Im lucky and made the decision to eat only animals I’d hunted myself, I’ve even started ordering vegetarian dishes when possible when I eat out. I can’t ignore it anymore and I’ve been guilty of forgetting to grab some pheasant out of the freezer and grabbing a pack of chicken from the supermarket, it just doesn’t taste the same and I just can’t and won’t support cruelty. Im so happy I’m able to hunt and bring home all of my own meat, and understand not everyone can do this, but everyone can make better and more ethical choices where food is concerned and consumer choices in general. . . . #friendsandfood #animalwelfare #kindness #meateater #food #foodorigins #supportBritishfarms #hunting
View this post on Instagram
Very cool to see the BBC documentary The Deer Stalker, factual and unbiased. Well done to all involved. For those who don’t understand:- deer have no natural predators in this country, hunting keeps numbers to a level the natural environment can sustain, selective hunting of certain animals aged or in poor condition maintains the health of the herd. Hunting is a completely natural, ethical and sustainable harvest of venison a much healthier alternative to most red meats. 🏔🦌🍽 📸 @pace_brothers . . . #hunting #deerhunting #reddeer #highlands #stag #Scotland #stalking #hillstalking #hunter #whatgetsyououtdoors #outdoorlife #venison #healthyeating #sustainable #harvest #hills #beauty #nature #wild
View this post on Instagram
Who knew I would love this process so much!! Someone has a plan for all of us. Food styling is a fine art form I’m learning. So grateful to be able to put my very personal style on this book for you in all aspects! I just hope you love it as much as I’m loving creating it for you all!! I’m seriously so humbled by the support so far! I can’t wait until I’m at a point to show you more! . . . #mystyle #styling #interiors #cookery #book #writing #process #love #interiordesign #photoprops #gorgeous #antiques #vintage #foodography #game #excitedAF #hunting #hunter #wildgame
