Teach kids where food comes from… newsflash : it's not cellophane wrapped styrofoam trays. Teach them what they're eating : it wasn't always just neatly packed and pink and it probably didn't really resemble Pricilla the happy pig skipping through the meadow like the packaging would have you believe. Take back the responsibility yourself and stop living the food lie. Support responsible farmers, support British farms, high welfare standards, stop supporting cheaply and intensively produced meat and imported meats, Im lucky and made the decision to eat only animals I'd hunted myself, I've even started ordering vegetarian dishes when possible when I eat out. I can't ignore it anymore and I've been guilty of forgetting to grab some pheasant out of the freezer and grabbing a pack of chicken from the supermarket, it just doesn't taste the same and I just can't and won't support cruelty. Im so happy I'm able to hunt and bring home all of my own meat, and understand not everyone can do this, but everyone can make better and more ethical choices where food is concerned and consumer choices in general.