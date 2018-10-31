Entre los juegos más destacados se encuentran ‘Yakuza Kiwami’, ‘Assassin’s Creed’ y la versión remasterizada de Battlefield 1. Aquí la lista completa por consola:
PlayStation PLus
PlayStation 4
- ‘Yakuza Kiwami’.
- ‘Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’.
PlayStation 3
- ‘Jackbox Party Pack 2’.
- ‘Arkedo Series’.
PlayStation Vita
- ‘Burly Men at Sea’ (disponible también en PS4)
- ‘Roundabout’ (disponible también en PS4)
Xbox Live Games With Gold
Xbox One
- ‘Battlefield 1’ (disponible entre el 1 y el 30 de noviembre)
- ‘Race the Sun’ (disponible entre el 16 de noviembre y el 15 de diciembre)
Xbox 360 (compatibles con Xbox One)
- ‘Assassin’s Creed’ (disponible entre el 1 y 15 de noviembre)
- ‘Dante’s Inferno’ (disponible entre el 16 y 30 de noviembre)
