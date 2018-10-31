Entre los juegos más destacados se encuentran ‘Yakuza Kiwami’, ‘Assassin’s Creed’ y la versión remasterizada de Battlefield 1. Aquí la lista completa por consola:

PlayStation PLus

PlayStation 4

  • ‘Yakuza Kiwami’.
  • ‘Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’.

PlayStation 3

  • ‘Jackbox Party Pack 2’.
  • ‘Arkedo Series’.

PlayStation Vita 

  • ‘Burly Men at Sea’ (disponible también en PS4)
  • ‘Roundabout’ (disponible también en PS4)

Marvels Spider Man

Xbox Live Games With Gold

Xbox One

  • ‘Battlefield 1’ (disponible entre el 1 y el 30 de noviembre)
  • ‘Race the Sun’ (disponible entre el 16 de noviembre y el 15 de diciembre)

Xbox 360 (compatibles con Xbox One)

  • ‘Assassin’s Creed’ (disponible entre el 1 y 15 de noviembre)
  • ‘Dante’s Inferno’ (disponible entre el 16 y 30 de noviembre)