Los episodios se publicarán en Quibi, una plataforma ideada para formatos cortos de video en móviles, que llegará al mundo en abril de 2020, según informa la revista GQ.

El mismo medio asegura que los videos mantendrán el tono gracioso que le dio notoriedad a la cuenta de Instagram de Kirby Jenner, en donde ya suma más de 1,2 millones de seguidores, a punta de fotomontajes al lado de su ‘hermana’.

Kendall, productora de la serie al lado de la mánager de la familia, la matriarca Kris Jenner, dio su bendición al proyecto a través de un comunicado citado por E! News: “Estoy emocionada con que los espectadores de Quibi vayan a poder pegar un vistazo a la vida de mi hermano mellizo y que él por fin tenga la oportunidad de brillar en esta serie”.

En la producción, Kirby mostrará a sus fans diferentes interacciones no solo con Kendall, sino otros miembros de la poderosa familia, como Kim, Kourtney y Khloé Kardashian y la menoe del clan, Kylie Jenner.

A continuación, algunas de las fotos del Instagram de Kirby Jenner:

 