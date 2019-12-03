Los episodios se publicarán en Quibi, una plataforma ideada para formatos cortos de video en móviles, que llegará al mundo en abril de 2020, según informa la revista GQ.
El mismo medio asegura que los videos mantendrán el tono gracioso que le dio notoriedad a la cuenta de Instagram de Kirby Jenner, en donde ya suma más de 1,2 millones de seguidores, a punta de fotomontajes al lado de su ‘hermana’.
Revelan tráiler de 'Black Widow'; aparece icónico personaje de 'Stranger Things'
Reacción de Pipe Bueno a pregunta de si se enamoró de Luisa W o de sus seguidores
Concierto del paro ya no será en el Simón Bolívar; cantantes explican por qué
La foto con reflejo que destapó misterioso tatuaje (cerca de la cola) de Carla Giraldo
Kendall, productora de la serie al lado de la mánager de la familia, la matriarca Kris Jenner, dio su bendición al proyecto a través de un comunicado citado por E! News: “Estoy emocionada con que los espectadores de Quibi vayan a poder pegar un vistazo a la vida de mi hermano mellizo y que él por fin tenga la oportunidad de brillar en esta serie”.
En la producción, Kirby mostrará a sus fans diferentes interacciones no solo con Kendall, sino otros miembros de la poderosa familia, como Kim, Kourtney y Khloé Kardashian y la menoe del clan, Kylie Jenner.
A continuación, algunas de las fotos del Instagram de Kirby Jenner:
View this post on Instagram
FYI if you ever have honey all over your friggin hands and can’t open the slippery bathroom door handle AND no one’s around to help you pls DO NOT ask Siri to call one of your family members for help b/c apparently Siri considers it an emergency and calls 911 and the cops show up but you still can’t open the slippery door for them (b/c of the honey) so they bust through the door and tackle you to the ground smdh #thursdays #911
View this post on Instagram
Every good dog owner knows that 1) dogs love to be petted 2) all dogs go to heaven and 3) the longer the tail, the smarter the dog. Well my dog Andrew has the longest tail I’ve ever seen so he must be one friggin smart af pup!! He also loves biting, running away and hiding under the couch. haha smdh freakin Andrew! Kendall’s dog is cute too tho. #Andrew #AdoptDontShop #FoundHimByArbys #DogTwins
View this post on Instagram
Modeling is super fun but inventing clothes is my real passion! This jumpsuit was inspired by the movie "Kangaroo Jack," features two separate sandwich pockets and is completely flame resistant! Special s/o to Kim for letting me have her old Levi's to repurpose. Feels good to accomplish something so important and I’m excited to hopefully (fingers crossed!!!) sell them in front of select Subway restaurants across the SoCal area. #FootLongFashion #ActuallyDontMentionThisToKim #HaventTechnicallyAskedForHerOldJeansYet #DenimDrama #SandwichPocket
View this post on Instagram
Was kinda bummed the stylist only had one pair of shiny pants for the shoot… but part of being in fashion is just rolling with the punches and making whatever they give you WORK! Also, I fell off of that box and chipped a tooth. Does anyone have a dentist reco? Mine refused to keep seeing me 😟 #DentistDrama #SorryDrLou #FollowYourDreams #fashion
Comentarios