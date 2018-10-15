A través de Instagram, Loreto y Raquel compartieron las fotos finales de esa campaña. Además, la diseñadora publicó un video de la sesión fotográfica.

Cabe recordar que actualmente Loreto tiene 14 años y es la protagonista de la nueva película de ‘La sirenita’ en carne y hueso. En esta cinta, actúa con William Moseley, Poppy Drayton, Diahann Carroll, William Forsythe y Gina Gershon.
