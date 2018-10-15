A través de Instagram, Loreto y Raquel compartieron las fotos finales de esa campaña. Además, la diseñadora publicó un video de la sesión fotográfica.
Cabe recordar que actualmente Loreto tiene 14 años y es la protagonista de la nueva película de ‘La sirenita’ en carne y hueso. En esta cinta, actúa con William Moseley, Poppy Drayton, Diahann Carroll, William Forsythe y Gina Gershon.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Today is Fall Winter . #RaquelOrozco campaign “restoration” Art history of 1945 #model @loretoperalta #photo @ivanaguirrefotografo #photoassistant @joselo01 #styling @jorge_maceo #makeup @makeup_nevarez #hair @rasec8419 #contentdesigner @sgh.photographer #studio @publi.co . #art #1945 #restoration #historyofart #reconstruction #lostart #lifestyle #fashionstyle
A post shared by Raquel Orozco (@raquelorozcog) on
View this post on Instagram
Fall Winter 18 #RaquelOrozco Art history of 1945 campaign “restoration” #model @loretoperalta #photo @ivanaguirrefotografo #photoassistant @joselo01 #styling @jorge_maceo #makeup @makeup_nevarez #hair @rasec8419 #contentdesigner @sgh.photographer #studio @publi.co . #art #1945 #restoration #historyofart #reconstruction #lostart #lifestyle #fashionstyle #instagram #history
View this post on Instagram
Fall Winter 18 #RaquelOrozco Art history of 1945 campaign “restoration” #model @loretoperalta #photo @ivanaguirrefotografo #photoassistant @joselo01 #styling @jorge_maceo #makeup @makeup_nevarez #hair @rasec8419 #contentdesigner @sgh.photographer #studio @publi.co . #art #1945 #restoration #historyofart #reconstruction #lostart #lifestyle #fashionstyle #instagram #history
A post shared by Raquel Orozco (@raquelorozcog) on
View this post on Instagram
Fall Winter 18 #RaquelOrozco Art history of 1945 campaign “restoration” #model @loretoperalta #photo @ivanaguirrefotografo #photoassistant @joselo01 #styling @jorge_maceo #makeup @makeup_nevarez #hair @rasec8419 #contentdesigner @sgh.photographer #studio @publi.co . #art #1945 #restoration #historyofart #reconstruction #lostart #lifestyle #fashionstyle #instagram #history
View this post on Instagram
Fall Winter 18 #RaquelOrozco Art history of 1945 campaign “restoration” #model @loretoperalta #photo @ivanaguirrefotografo #photoassistant @joselo01 #styling @jorge_maceo #makeup @makeup_nevarez #hair @rasec8419 #contentdesigner @sgh.photographer #studio @publi.co . #art #1945 #restoration #historyofart #reconstruction #lostart #lifestyle #fashionstyle #instagram #history #newarrivals #shoponline #cool #
A post shared by Raquel Orozco (@raquelorozcog) on
View this post on Instagram
Raquel Orozco FW18 #Restauracion” Model @loretoperalta #photo @ivanaguirrefotografo #photoassistant @joselo01 #video @sgh.photographer #styling @jorge_maceo #makeup @makeup_nevarez #hair @rasec8419 #location studio @publi.co . ♥️♥️♥️♥️this team
A post shared by Raquel Orozco (@raquelorozcog) on
Comentarios