VanZant, quien compite en la categoría del peso mosca, tomó por el cuello al voluntario que se ofreció a ayudarle en su explicación de cómo hacer una llave. Sin embargo, cuando soltó al uniformado, este se fue de para atrás.
La peleadora, quien también es modelo, se lamentó por lo sucedido y publicó imágenes de lo que pasó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Por fortuna, el hecho no pasó a mayores y el militar no sufrió ningún daño. La situación corresponde a mayo de 2018, pero ha sido viralizado en las últimas horas.
El video, a continuación:
I have not lost my fire. I have not lost my drive. It burns brighter and stronger than ever before. I have been dealing with a broken arm and multiple surgeries for eight months now. I don’t post a lot about it and share it because it’s not a happy part of my life. It sucks. I go to the gym every day and have to sit on the side of the mat and watch. I leave every practice in tears because of anger and jealousy. The lord is teaching me patience now more then ever. I am going to fight again. I am going to win again. PVZ will return. Dont mistake my silence for weakness, no one plans a murder out loud.
