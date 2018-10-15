VanZant, quien compite en la categoría del peso mosca, tomó por el cuello al voluntario que se ofreció a ayudarle en su explicación de cómo hacer una llave. Sin embargo, cuando soltó al uniformado, este se fue de para atrás.

La peleadora, quien también es modelo, se lamentó por lo sucedido y publicó imágenes de lo que pasó en su cuenta de Instagram.

Por fortuna, el hecho no pasó a mayores y el militar no sufrió ningún daño. La situación corresponde a mayo de 2018, pero ha sido viralizado en las últimas horas.

Whoops.

Huntington ☀️

Summer = new swimsuits ☀️

🌞

That feeling. This is what I live for.

Looking for a man like……… 😏

