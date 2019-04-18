Las imágenes de Rodríguez alcanzan el millón de ‘me gusta’ en su cuenta de Instagram, aunque también fueron publicadas por la empresa que confecciona las prendas.
Además, hay videos que la muestran luciendo los modelos en diferentes colores, estilos y poses.
Cristiano Ronaldo, por su parte, viene de recibir un duro golpe al quedar eliminado con su club en cuartos de final de la Champions frente al Ajax de Holanda. Ahora le resta luchar por el título de la liga italiana, logro que Juventus tiene prácticamente asegurado.
Acá, las mejores fotos de Georgina Rodríguez:
Acá, algunos de sus videos:
