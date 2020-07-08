Las peleadoras, cuyos nombres reales son Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace y Brianna Monique Danielson, se retiraron de los cuadriláteros en marzo de 2019 para dedicarse a su propio ‘reality show’.
Sin embargo, al estar al mismo tiempo encinta, decidieron compartir el momento y posar sin ropa para las cámaras.
“El embarazo realmente es arte. El viaje al milagro de la vida. El vínculo y el amor con lo intangible. La forma en que el cuerpo de la mujer cambia para crear vida”, escribieron en Twitter junto a las imágenes que publicaron.
Acá, las fotografías de ambas:
Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks. ❤️🦋✨
Pregnancy truly is art. The journey to the miracle of life. The bond and love with the intangible. The way the woman’s body changes to create life. And to do while twinning truly has made it Bella for me. 🥰❤️N pic.twitter.com/Pbrlzpz7JF
