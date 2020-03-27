Lewis tenía 38 años de edad y nunca le falló a su equipo, que luchaba por no caer a tercera división cuando el fútbol se suspendió en suelo británico debido a la expansión del COVID-19.
“Seb era el corazón y el alma de la familia del Charlton… Gracias, Seb por tu lealtad y dedicación. Los pensamientos de todos en el club están con tu familia en este momento tan difícil”, le expresó el equipo de Londres a su aficionado.
Y agregó, en mensaje que fue difundido por redes sociales: “El valle y todos los rincones del país nunca serán lo mismo sin ti”.
La escuadra inglesa también publicó una imagen de Lewis a blanco y negro para homenajearlo y de paso para llamar la atención de quienes no respetan las normas de prevención contra el virus.
Acá, los mensajes del Charlton Athletic:
View this post on Instagram
We are truly devastated to hear of the passing of one of Charlton's most dedicated, loyal and popular supporters, Seb Lewis, at the age of just 38. Seb was the heart and soul of the Charlton family and was so proud of his achievement of attending every single game, home and away since February 1998. His record stands at 1,076 consecutive fixtures. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Seb's family at this very difficult time. Thank you Seb for your loyalty and dedication to Charlton. The Valley and every away end up and down the country, will never be the same without you. #cafc
We are truly devastated to hear of the passing of one of Charlton's most dedicated, loyal and popular supporters, Seb Lewis, at the age of just 38. #cafc pic.twitter.com/KNacd5qEBy
— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 26, 2020
Comentarios