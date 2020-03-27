View this post on Instagram

We are truly devastated to hear of the passing of one of Charlton's most dedicated, loyal and popular supporters, Seb Lewis, at the age of just 38. Seb was the heart and soul of the Charlton family and was so proud of his achievement of attending every single game, home and away since February 1998. His record stands at 1,076 consecutive fixtures. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Seb's family at this very difficult time. Thank you Seb for your loyalty and dedication to Charlton. The Valley and every away end up and down the country, will never be the same without you. #cafc