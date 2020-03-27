Lewis tenía 38 años de edad y nunca le falló a su equipo, que luchaba por no caer a tercera división cuando el fútbol se suspendió en suelo británico debido a la expansión del COVID-19.

“Seb era el corazón y el alma de la familia del Charlton… Gracias, Seb por tu lealtad y dedicación. Los pensamientos de todos en el club están con tu familia en este momento tan difícil”, le expresó el equipo de Londres a su aficionado.

Jurgen Klopp

Y agregó, en mensaje que fue difundido por redes sociales: “El valle y todos los rincones del país nunca serán lo mismo sin ti”.

La escuadra inglesa también publicó una imagen de Lewis a blanco y negro para homenajearlo y de paso para llamar la atención de quienes no respetan las normas de prevención contra el virus.

