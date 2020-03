View this post on Instagram

Good morning everyone. Please enjoy this guided meditocean with our Pacific sea nettles ❤️🌊 Let us know if you'd want more of this kind of video in the future! Trying out a few things during these stressful times. We will try to post a new one at 8am PST through Friday this week at least. Thanks everyone, be well. #montereybayaquarium #morningmeditocean #amomentofrelaxocean #focusonyourbreathinglikeyoureusingdissolvedgasgradientstorespire