La periodista escribió en esa red social que una televidente le escribió un correo el mes pasado diciéndole que había notado un bulto en su cuello y que debería ir al médico para que se lo revisaran.
Esa espectadora señaló que en el pasado a ella también le apareció una masa en el cuello que resultó ser cancerígena, por eso le daba la recomendación de visitar a un doctor.
De acuerdo con el relato de Victoria, este lunes se llevaría a cabo la extirpación del tumor, y esta misma mañana ella compartió una ‘historia’ de Instagram desde el hospital.
“Si nunca hubiera recibido ese correo electrónico, nunca habría llamado a mi médico. El cáncer habría seguido extendiéndose. Es un pensamiento aterrador”, manifestó la periodista, y en seguida se refirió a su salvadora:
“Siempre estaré agradecida con la mujer que hizo todo lo posible por enviarme un correo electrónico, una total desconocida. Ella no tenía ninguna obligación de hacerlo, pero lo hizo de todos modos”.
Al final, les pidió a todos sus seguidores que se cuiden en estos tiempos difíciles.
Esta es su publicación:
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕
