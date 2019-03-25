View this post on Instagram

I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal…. it was so absolutely lovely and rewarding(and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged …for the first time, In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together. Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos). I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway… feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy ( @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm )