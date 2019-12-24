Desde el palacio de Buckingham han manejado el tema con hermetismo, pero la postal de la reina, usada para desear una feliz Navidad en las redes sociales de la familia real, incrementó la duda porque ella sale rodeada de varias tomas de su círculo familiar cercano (su padre, su marido, su hijo y la esposa, y su nieto William con su pareja y herederos), pero de Harry con Meghan y su bebé no hay rastro.

Así lo han notado varios tuiteros que, incluso, han preguntado por qué el príncipe y su mujer, llamados los duques de Sussex, no salen en la fotografía.

También hay usuarios de Twitter que, ante la falta de una explicación oficial, han analizado la imagen y se han atrevido a dar posibles opciones por las que creen que Harry fue excluido. Una persona, por ejemplo, dijo que era porque en la toma solo estarían las fotos de los herederos al trono con sus familias.

Mientras desde Buckingham deciden si aclaran lo sucedido aquí dejamos la postal navideña de la Reina, y luego algunas de las reacciones que generó.

Merry Christmas!

This year The Queen's Speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3pm GMT.

This year marked the 75th Anniversary of D-Day & in the speech Her Majesty will reflect on the commemorations.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/Mcw1k6LU5I — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 24, 2019

Any reason why there is no photo of prince harry and meghan markle — oz (@ozzy1122) 24 de diciembre de 2019

Also 3 of her children are missing. It’s just the heirs to the throne plus her dad and husband. — jfyfe (@jfyfe) 24 de diciembre de 2019

I picked up the potrait that dropped from your desk Your Majesty, HRH Queen Elizabeth II. 😊 pic.twitter.com/00Ud0IkCZo — Oliver T. Mhuriro (@MhuriroOliver) 24 de diciembre de 2019