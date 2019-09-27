Eekhoff se cayó en el desarrollo de la etapa y para reincorporarse al grupo pedaleó detrás un carro acompañante para escudarse del viento. Sin embargo, esto no fue lo más grave, ya que fue sorprendido agarrado de un vehículo de asistencia que lo remolcó algunos metros.
Los comisarios del Mundial determinaron retirarle el triunfo y entregárselo a Samuelle Battistella, italiano que arribó en el segundo lugar.
Entre tanto, el colombiano Sergio Andrés Higuita, que iniclamnte había sido quinto, terminó cuarto.
Resultados definitivos:
Descalificado: Nils Eekhoff (HOL): 3:53:52
Oro: Samuelle Battistella (ITA): MT
Plata: Stefan Bissegger (SUI): MT
Bronce: Thomas Pidcock (GRB): MT
Cuarto: Sergio Higuita (COL): MT
En videos, las trampas de Eekhoff:
#eekhoffgate
1st video #judgeforyourself pic.twitter.com/hjYzdLRMAd
— Alex Rasmussen (@alexfalkeman) September 27, 2019
#eekhoffgate
3rd video #judgeforyourself pic.twitter.com/QZg5Yflgzx
— Alex Rasmussen (@alexfalkeman) September 27, 2019
Su llanto luego del castigo:
Diskwalificatie kost wielerbelofte Eekhoff wereldtitel in Harrogate https://t.co/6txUAk4TCX pic.twitter.com/gLHQd30YV5
— ikbenoranjefan (@ikbenoranjefan) September 27, 2019
VIDEO | Bondscoach Helmantel: “Eekhoff is niet doldwaas teruggebracht”https://t.co/4X90ThlvC7 | #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/bKyG9xPU1m
— WielerFlits.nl (@WielerFlits) September 27, 2019
