Eekhoff se cayó en el desarrollo de la etapa y para reincorporarse al grupo pedaleó detrás un carro acompañante para escudarse del viento. Sin embargo, esto no fue lo más grave, ya que fue sorprendido agarrado de un vehículo de asistencia que lo remolcó algunos metros.

Los comisarios del Mundial determinaron retirarle el triunfo y entregárselo a Samuelle Battistella, italiano que arribó en el segundo lugar.

Sergio Higuita

Entre tanto, el colombiano Sergio Andrés Higuita, que iniclamnte había sido quinto, terminó cuarto.

Resultados definitivos:
Descalificado: Nils Eekhoff (HOL): 3:53:52
Oro: Samuelle Battistella (ITA): MT
Plata:  Stefan Bissegger (SUI): MT
Bronce:  Thomas Pidcock (GRB): MT
Cuarto: Sergio Higuita (COL): MT

En videos, las trampas de Eekhoff:

Su llanto luego del castigo: