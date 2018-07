May You Paint your Day with Flying Colors! 🎨 and Paint your face with natural colors with my new collection at www.christiebrinkleyauthenticbeauty.com/ Make it a Great Day!!! 🎨💄💋 😘@brinkleybeauty @kohls

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Mar 15, 2018 at 4:45am PDT