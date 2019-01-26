View this post on Instagram

A lot of you reached out and asked our help for planning a trip to Switzerland. So, you have inspired us to write today's caption about @visitswitzerland. ✨ Where to fly: 🛫 There are 4 main cities in Switzerland: Basel, Zurich, Geneva and the capital Bern. You can fly to any of the 4 airports and drive or take public transportations to the top attractions in the country. Switzerland has some of the best transport systems in whole of Europe, but it is expensive. ✨ Places to visit: 🏔 Interlaken- A beautiful area with two lakes (Thun and Brienz) surrounded by mountains. Plenty of things to do ranging from paragliding, boating, skiing and sight-seeing in close proximity. 🏔 Grindelwald – One of the most beautiful villages in the world. You could the capture the whole essence of Switzerland in one village. Close proximity from Interlaken. ⛰ Lauterbrunnen – An impressive valley surrounded by mountains and waterfalls. Looks beautiful in both summer and winter. 🗻 Schilthorn – A panoramic viewing platform at 3000m which you can access by taking 4 cable cars. You have access to the beautiful village of Murren, the Skywalk, an adventurous walk carved on the side of the mountain and Skyline platform, mind-blowing view of all the popular mountains of Switzerland from the top. 🏔 Iseltwald- A charming small village in Interlaken area situated by Lake Brienz. Reflection of the mountain on the lake looks out of the world. Iseltwald was feature in our post yesterday. 🏔 Zermatt- A quintessential Swiss mountain village on the foothill of the most famous mountain in Europe, Matterhorn. The mountain is featured in the cover of Toblerone. You can take the skilifts to the top. Lies in the south of Switzerland close to the Italian border. ✨ Cost: Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in the world. A coffee would cost 6 CHF ($6) in average. Just to give you an example, the lifts we took to get to the top of Schilthorn cost $100 per person, but totally worth it. ✨ Stay: Interlaken is the best area to stay with plenty of things to see and do. Close proximity to most of the top places featured above. ✨ Anything else: DM us.