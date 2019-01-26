Los esposos, ambos de Dartford (Inglaterra), ganan alrededor de 100.000 libras esterlinas al año entre los dos (es decir, 416 millones de pesos) e invierten cerca de 1.500 libras (un poco más de 6 millones de pesos) al mes para sus viajes, informó Daily Mail.
Sangam aseguró al diario inglés que él y su esposa viajan casi cada fin de semana a un país nuevo y que esto es posible para cualquiera si se siguen 3 claves:
- Planear los viajes con anticipación para obtener ofertas.
- Recortar lujos, como comprar celulares de moda.
- Vigilar los gastos semanales.
Sobre este último punto, el hombre indicó al medio que lo ideal es reducir los gastos, por ejemplo, en el desayuno, los pasabocas, las salidas después del trabajo y las bebidas.
Sangam también manifestó que, en su caso, ha explorado algunos destinos europeos por menos de 200 libras esterlinas (830.000 pesos) en conjunto con su esposa. Esto, según él, ha sido posible por planificar con anticipación.
La pareja, que trabaja en empresas separadas de 9 a .m. a 5 p. m. de lunes a viernes, señaló a Daily Mail que a veces sale los jueves en la noche para aprovechar los vuelos más baratos. Gracias a la flexibilidad en sus empleos, los esposos trabajan los viernes desde el hotel en el que estén, de forma remota.
Aunque a veces es imposible para ellos salir los jueves, lo que hacen es viajar los viernes en las noches. A veces regresan el domingo en la noche y otras, los lunes en la mañana y se van directo al trabajo, recogió el portal.
De acuerdo con el relato de Sangam, para viajar más es importante que las personas vivan como lo haría un local en cada uno de los lugares que visiten, pues generalmente lo que se les ofrece a los turistas sale bastante caro.
El hombre indicó que, hasta el momento, el viaje más barato que él y su esposa han hecho ha sido a Barcelona, España: por un fin de semana, incluidos los vuelos, el hotel y la comida, pagaron 100 libras esterlinas (416.000 pesos).
A continuación, puedes verla la lista de los países que esta pareja ha visitado y, en seguida, algunas fotos de los esposos y sus viajes:
|Reino Unido
|Alemania
|Luxemburgo
|Eslovenia
|Andorra
|Grecia
|Malta
|España
|Austria
|Hungría
|Mónaco
|Suecia
|Bélgica
|Islandia
|Países Bajos
|Suiza
|Bulgaria
|Italia
|Noruega
|Ciudad del Vaticano
|Croacia
|Liechtenstein
|Polonia
|India
|Chipre
|Indonesia
|Portugal
|Vietnam
|República Checa
|Malasia
|Rumania
|Estados Unidos
|Dinamarca
|Nepal
|San Marino
|Australia
|Francia
|Singapur
|Eslovaquia
|Tailandia
View this post on Instagram
A lot of you reached out and asked our help for planning a trip to Switzerland. So, you have inspired us to write today's caption about @visitswitzerland. ✨ Where to fly: 🛫 There are 4 main cities in Switzerland: Basel, Zurich, Geneva and the capital Bern. You can fly to any of the 4 airports and drive or take public transportations to the top attractions in the country. Switzerland has some of the best transport systems in whole of Europe, but it is expensive. ✨ Places to visit: 🏔 Interlaken- A beautiful area with two lakes (Thun and Brienz) surrounded by mountains. Plenty of things to do ranging from paragliding, boating, skiing and sight-seeing in close proximity. 🏔 Grindelwald – One of the most beautiful villages in the world. You could the capture the whole essence of Switzerland in one village. Close proximity from Interlaken. ⛰ Lauterbrunnen – An impressive valley surrounded by mountains and waterfalls. Looks beautiful in both summer and winter. 🗻 Schilthorn – A panoramic viewing platform at 3000m which you can access by taking 4 cable cars. You have access to the beautiful village of Murren, the Skywalk, an adventurous walk carved on the side of the mountain and Skyline platform, mind-blowing view of all the popular mountains of Switzerland from the top. 🏔 Iseltwald- A charming small village in Interlaken area situated by Lake Brienz. Reflection of the mountain on the lake looks out of the world. Iseltwald was feature in our post yesterday. 🏔 Zermatt- A quintessential Swiss mountain village on the foothill of the most famous mountain in Europe, Matterhorn. The mountain is featured in the cover of Toblerone. You can take the skilifts to the top. Lies in the south of Switzerland close to the Italian border. ✨ Cost: Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in the world. A coffee would cost 6 CHF ($6) in average. Just to give you an example, the lifts we took to get to the top of Schilthorn cost $100 per person, but totally worth it. ✨ Stay: Interlaken is the best area to stay with plenty of things to see and do. Close proximity to most of the top places featured above.
View this post on Instagram
This is a thank you post. ✨ It's been barely 2 years since we first started @fourhappyfeet ✨ During the last 2 years, we have gone from being poor to incredibly rich. No, not rich in terms of money and wealth (we spend all that on travel) but in terms of life experiences, opportunity to push through positive changes, opportunity to inspire people and the love and support we get from you. And these are the things we value the most over money and wealth. So, we are lucky. ✨ During the last 2 years, we have taken around 100 flights ✈️ and seen over 40 countries, all with their own charm. We have met some incredibly inspiring people on our journeys: people fighting against the odds, people with dreams and people with fascinating life stories. We've heard them, laughed with them, felt sad for them and got happy for them. Those stories are sources of our inspiration and has shaped our lives in one way or another. We have also seen how people live in different parts of the world, how history and culture in different countries affect the way people live and behave. Trust me, it's fascinating. ✨ We have grown from those early days of 100 followers to an incredible 38k. With it, the likes have grown and the comments too. But what makes us the happiest is not the numbers behind the likes and comments but the messages from you telling us how you are inspired to make the best out of your life. We see that as our biggest achievement. ✨ Both Shikha and I would like to be remembered not for our travel stories but pushing through positive changes in people's lives and society. There are causes we both are passionate about: gender equality, caste equality to name a few and we will be strongly advocating on these causes through our platforms. ✨ We can only push through these powerful messages because you read our content and you listen to our stories. And we hope you keep spreading those messages to help bring the positive changes. And for that, we are extremely grateful to each one of you. It wouldn't be @fourhappyfeet without 38k eagersouls.
View this post on Instagram
Oh how we are already missing the warm and sunny Vietnam! But on a bright side, only two weeks until we are back in Asia! The beautiful Philippines and the gorgeous Maldives awaits. Can’t wait to skip the gloomy weather here in London and be on the beach again. . . . . . . . #hoian #vietnam #sonya7 #photography #nepaliblogger #hiltonmalta #adventure #nature #nepaliinstagrammer #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #hiltonhonors #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #nepaliinstagrammers #londonblogger #landscape #hilton #citylife
View this post on Instagram
No surprise why we keep coming back to Switzerland 🇨🇭 every year. This time, the beautiful Swiss village of Murren took our breath away. ✨ ✨ ✨ ✨ ✨ #schilthorn #switzerland #sonya7 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #adventure #lauterbrunnen #nepaliinstagrammer #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #jungfrau #wanderer #instatravel #snow #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #nepaliinstagrammers #ski #landscape #mountains #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
Ready to welcome 2019 🙏 ✨ ✨ ✨ ✨ ✨ ✨ #seljalandsfoss #iceland #sonya7 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #adventure #nature #nepaliinstagrammer #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #nepaliinstagrammers #londonblogger #landscape #reykjavik #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
Help us caption this…one of those days when we have no idea what to write here. Best caption will be awarded..(it could just be a virtual hug 🙈, but who knows!) ✨ ✨ ✨ #seljalandsfoss #iceland #sonya7 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #adventure #nature #nepaliinstagrammer #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #nepaliinstagrammers #londonblogger #landscape #reykjavik #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
What a year it has been! And no, this is not a summary post for 2018, we are working on that one. But this post is a rather special one, because @fourhappyfeet is two years old now and this is a "We made it this far!!" post. We still remember how when we first started this account, it was just a way to motivate ourselves to travel more and share those moments. We love how it has now become a channel for us to connect to so many of you and to be able to inspire you to live your best life, explore more and to do what you've always wanted to do. ✨ We want to thank each and everyone of our followers, who encouraged us from day one and supported us in many ways. We go to bed happy knowing we have managed to inspire, even if it's one life somewhere in the world without ever meeting them in person. It makes us feel appreciated and we want to make others who deserve appreciation feel the same.
View this post on Instagram
4th time lucky and how! This was our fourth attempted trip to @iceland . The disappointment from the last 3 cancelled trips left a bitter taste on my mouth. So, I was still having doubts mid-flight. Every time the pilot switched the seatbelt sign, my heart was telling me that may be the plane would divert back to the UK. Well, the doubts really lingered until we landed in the Iceland, the land of Fire and Ice. ✨ If traveling is about pushing ourself out of comfort zone, this was going to be one hell of a trip. We decided hotels were too luxurious and booked camper vans. This will be our home for the next few days. We will eat, sleep, make sweet talks, argue and travel on this tiny pod. ✨ Watching the northern lights was on both of our bucket list, so we were excited for this moment. So, we drove 30 mins from our abandoned camping site to the iconic Kirkjufell. ✨ We camped there for almost two hours desperately waiting for the northern lights to show up. Just when we started to get tired and were about to give up, we saw a faint light dancing in the sky. And it danced like a ballerina and lit brighter and brighter. And so did our faces. ✨ And that's one big thing ticked off our bucket list.
View this post on Instagram
Another question we get asked a lot is how being married feels like and our answer to it on most days would be: like nothing, but today I would love to elaborate on that. ✨ We come from a culture which gives husbands the upper hand automatically. Be it moving into his house, or taking his surname, or fasting for him and all that stuffs that ends with "him". Suddenly a guy who was a "timi/ta" gets upgraded to "hajur", just on the basis of that "ek chutki sindoor". Please by no means get offended if you do this, as honestly it's your life, your rules, your decisions, your marriage. We are no one to comment on it. Here, we are talking about how "we" feel about these things, which again, is our lives, our rules, our decisions, our marriage. ✨ In our household things are done differently. We don't have a "husband" and a "wife". We have two people: Shikha and Sangam. We are equals, and no one gets the privileged gender biased upper hand. We don't have gender based roles in our household. I cook, he cleans, he cooks, I eat :D. We have a similar outlook about life and all four of our parents understand this and their support on this means, we can have a gender neutral family. ✨ I don't fast for him and he strictly forbids me to, because, honestly the logic of me staying hungry is going to extend his life just doesn't feel like a truth, now does it? And if it did, we would both fast for each other. ✨ Now, I know things are changing for our generation, but we have a long way to go before this becomes the new normal. And it is upon our generation to teach future generations to be as gender neutral as possible and to show them the benefits of it. It definitely is easier said than done, as there are so many people around us who need convincing and explaining but one small step at a time and we will achieve it. ✨ So, to answer the question: Being married without any gender based roles and previliges, for us, feels like sleepovers with our best friend for the rest of our lives.
View this post on Instagram
All we need is love 💕 (may be more adventures and budget to support it 😂) . . . . . . #lisbon #portugal #nepalicouple #photography #nepaliblogger #dji #adventure #nature #nepaliinstagrammer #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #citylife #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #mavicair #nepaliinstagrammers #aerialphotography #landscape
View this post on Instagram
We are so grateful for all the lovely messages we get on a daily basis and we get so excited when you guys share our story and contents to your friends and families. It still hasn’t sunk in yet that we have this huge adorable instagram family and you guys actually like what we share. I don’t think it will ever feel normal! ✨ Thank you so much guys for this love and support, you have no idea how happy it makes us when we post a story and then we get all these amazing responses. We will try our best to create great contents and will do in our best not to disappoint you. ✨ . . . . . . . #sofia #bulgaria #nepalicouple #photography #nepaliblogger #cathedral #adventure #nature #nepaliinstagrammer #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #citylife #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #tuktuk #nepaliinstagrammers #aleksandernevski #landscape #autumn #europe
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful Berlin ❤️ ✨ . . . . . . #berlin #germany #nikond750 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #fourhappyfeet #adventure #nature #beauty #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #giveaway #london #landscape #cupidtrails #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
Good morning beautiful people! With winter approaching so fast, we are reminiscing on our summer trips and are looking forward to our next trip! And we want to talk to guys about this today: 🍂Lately we've seen a lot of people worried and upset about different things that's going on in their life, and whilst we can't know everything that's going on or comment on it, what we can say is not to worry. There are times in life when you may feel like this is it, and you may feel like the only thing forward is sadness. But you can't be more wrong! Life will throw hurdles your way every now and then, there might be days when you feel like closing yourself in a room and not think about anything else, but it doesn't mean your life is over. It doesn't mean you have wasted your life, it only means you have wasted a day. And there will be many many many more days. If something is upsetting you, get away from it. If someone is hurting you, get rid of them. It might feel impossible at that point in life, but darling, trust me, you are so strong that you can do anything you put your mind into! 💫 Block any negativity or anything that bothers you away from your life and focus on the positive things in your life. I'm sure you have something to be proud of, it could be the fact that you stepped outside of your room today and faced the world, it could be the fact that you didn't get hurt when someone tried to push your limits, it could be the fact that you made another person smile today. It could be anything as small as that, but be proud of it. 💫 Life will be mean at times, but you can show it that you are a fighter by taking none of that shit from it and living your best life, because my dear precious, you can do it!❤️
View this post on Instagram
Reposting this because it is one of our favourite pictures of Switzerland! We can’t wait to go back. Many of you who have followed us for a while now, know that we keep going back to the same place because we absolutely love places like this. The snow laden mountains, lakes, waterfalls, cute little houses, Switzerland has it all. Nature has always been our thing and from the vote we did in a post few days ago, you completely agree too! ✨ What do you prefer, nature or cities? ✨ ✨ . . . . . . #switzerland #europe #nikond750 #vatican #nepaliblogger #mavicair #fourhappyfeet #adventure #nature #beauty #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #giveaway #competition #landscape #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
We all are incredibly lucky to be a part of this generation where through evolution and technological revolution, we are allowed to express ourselves without fear and intimidation. Our feelings, expressions and emotions are shaping the way we live. Freedom of speech has enabled us to force through powerful changes. But, it's not all rosy as it seems. Here's an example: We have been running our Instagram account for couple of years now. In the last 2 years, we have received several vile comments and DMs specially targeting my weight. Comments along the line of I should be eating less and I shouldn't be posting my full body pictures. So much so, I stopped posting my pictures for quite a while. Point is: WE ARE ALL HUMANS. HATE COMMENTS and ONLINE ABUSES IMPACT THE EMOTIONAL STATE OF US ALL. So, while all of us have the right to express themselves, are we forgetting our duty of being sensitive towards others? It has increasingly become a lot easier to bully people and post derogatory and rude comments via social media. There has been a big rise of so called "keyboard warriors", people hiding behind their monitors to troll and abuse others. Their mean tweets and comments are ruining so many lives. Back to the example again: How did I face those bullies? I stood up. I replied to them saying they do not have any right to comment on how I live my life. I simply didn't care. I unfollowed and reported such comments. So this is my message to all the digital bullies, please think it through. What takes 10 seconds for you to write can take 10 years to heal. For all of us, either you have been a victim or not, don't let it be. Stand up against online abuse and trolls.
View this post on Instagram
Hallstatt, Austria is probably one of the most beautiful and picturesque village in Europe. And one of our favourite, obviously! We have a thing for mountain and lakes..you can probably tell by now! Also, in the spirit of me not shying away from posting my pictures and standing up to the bullies, I will be posting old pictures of myself, which I didn’t post at the time of our travel. ✨ What do you prefer, nature or cities? ✨ ✨ . . . . . . #hallstatt #austria #nikond750 #vatican #nepaliblogger #mavicair #fourhappyfeet #adventure #nature #beauty #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #giveaway #competition #landscape #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
One more from this beautiful place to forget about what happened to our drone earlier today! ❤️ ✨ ✨ 👉👉Don’t forget to participate in our giveaway. You can do that by following us and simply tagging three of your friends on this picture or any of our picture posted since the giveaway. 🎁🎁 ✨ ✨ . . . . . . #dolomites #italy #nikond750 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #fourhappyfeet #adventure #nature #beauty #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #giveaway #competition #landscape #cupidtrails #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
Playing tourist in Venice today, and mom playing a photographer for us. The weather has been perfect and so has been the company. ✨ ✨ 👉👉Don’t forget to participate in our giveaway. You can do that by following us and simply tagging three of your friends on this picture or any of our picture posted since the giveaway. 🎁🎁 ✨ ✨ . . . . . . #venice #italy #nikond750 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #fourhappyfeet #adventure #nature #beauty #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #themorethemarriott #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #travel #nature_shooters #giveaway #competition #landscape #cupidtrails #landscapephotography
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to our crazy world, where crazy is the new normal. A world where we do things our way, and in a way where we don’t regret a single thing we do. ❤️ . . . . . . #travel #slovakia #tatras #sonya6000 #photography #nepaliblogger #mountains #fourhappyfeet #adventure #nature #beauty #travelcouple #photooftheday #travelgram #nepal #wanderer #instatravel #nature_shooters #beautifuldestination #wanderlust #travelblogger #travelblogging #roadtrip #wonderful_places #instatravel #food #nature_shooters #neverstopexploring #londonbridge #landscape #landscapephotography
