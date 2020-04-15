View this post on Instagram

Factor 50'ing. ☀ Archie has been on top form and full of energy. He seems to be past the effects of the last course of chemotherapy and the COVID 💪🏻 He's back to giving Henry a run for his money when he tries to take over the toys 😂 The doctors have decided not to do scans next week, to limit the contact he has with people in hospital. Archie will start the next course of treatment in the next couple of weeks and we won't have scans to show the results until 2 months time when the treatment and trial finishes 🤞🏻