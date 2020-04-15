Desde que el coronavirus empezó a expandirse, los padres del pequeño tomaron todas las medidas necesarias para evitar que Archie se contagiara; por ejemplo, no lo enviaron más al jardín y solo salían de la casa con él cuando tenía sesiones de quimioterapia, informó Daily Mail.
A pesar de todas las precauciones, el niño se infectó de COVID-19 en marzo pasado, por lo que de inmediato fue trasladado a una sala de atención de COVID-19 en el Hospital de Addenbroke, en la ciudad de Cambridge, indicó el diario.
“Fue aterrador ser trasladado a la sala de coronavirus porque no teníamos información real sobre cómo un niño en su posición podría enfrentar al virus”, manifestó al medio Simon Wilks, padre del menor.
Factor 50'ing. ☀ Archie has been on top form and full of energy. He seems to be past the effects of the last course of chemotherapy and the COVID 💪🏻 He's back to giving Henry a run for his money when he tries to take over the toys 😂 The doctors have decided not to do scans next week, to limit the contact he has with people in hospital. Archie will start the next course of treatment in the next couple of weeks and we won't have scans to show the results until 2 months time when the treatment and trial finishes 🤞🏻
Contra todo pronóstico, el pequeño se fue recuperando del COVID-19 y, luego de 6 días en el hospital, los médicos le dieron el alta para que siguiera con el tratamiento desde la casa, señaló el rotativo británico.
Poco después, a comienzos de abril, Simon informó que su hijo había dejado de usar el respirador artificial y que ya no tenía tos; luego, le hicieron una prueba contra el virus y esta dio negativa.
SS20 😷🕺 Hospital again today. Archies standard protocol for the next few months… Wait outside masked up and call for a shaparone to take us up to the COVID ward. A bit different, but we're getting used to it already! Archie's definitely out the other side of the virus with no cough and no need for oxygen. 🤞🏻
“Es tranquilizador para otros padres ver que un niño tan vulnerable se las haya arreglado tan bien contra el virus”, aseguró Simon al Daily Mail, poco antes de advertir que con esto no quiere decir que todos deban despreocuparse.
En cuanto al neuroblastoma, Metro reportó que Simon y su esposa están recaudando dinero para llevar al menor a Estados Unidos, donde participaría en un ensayo de vacunas que “podría reducir la posibilidad de que el cáncer regrese una vez que Archie está en remisión”.
El objetivo es reunir 230.000 libras esterlinas (unos 1.100 millones de pesos, con la tasa de cambio actual) y ya llevan 186.101 libras esterlinas (más de 908 millones de pesos), según la página Just Giving.
A continuación puede ver más fotos de Archie:
Archie's very pleased with himself after getting soaked playing with an inhaler chamber in the sink. 🤷🏼♂️ Probably time to reach into the almost empty wardrobe anyway. We'll have to start going through the already worn bag and go inside out for a 3rd day's wear soon 🤢🤫 Archie's been on good form today. He needed an hours break after wearing himself out playing but he's back at it again 🐒 No temperatures today 🤞🏻but an eye will be kept on his oxygen levels and cough tonight. He's just finished his week of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which is usually when his blood count drops a bit and his immune system is a bit low.
Archie has COVID-19 and is currently doing fine in hospital. Henry 99% has it also. And is still mad at home… Mummy and Daddy are in the same boat but only minor coughs. (We've been completely isolating for 17 days so far, with only quick trips for medicine at the hospital, keeping sterile and outside/away from anyone possible, and still got it from somewhere. One settling thought is that we've done everything possible to make sure we haven't spread it any further.) Although Archie and Henry are currently coping fine with the virus, some people clearly won't. It's definitely not worth the risk and no parent wants to be in this hospital ward, wondering if they're going to be OK and thinking about who you might have spread the virus to. Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives 🤷🏼♂️❤️ Henry will twerk through this and Archie will keep ordering Daddy about in isolation at the hospital 🎉 It's a scary time for everyone in the world and it's worrying how quickly and easily it is spreading. Don't worry about us. It's business as usual. 😅 Keep yourselves safe, which will keep everyone else safe at the same time. ♥
