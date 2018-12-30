El alquiler de la casa es administrado por GG Conservation, una organización sin ánimo de lucro que protege y cuida de los leones que viven en ese lugar.

De acuerdo con la organización, el dinero que reciben del alquiler es destinado al cuidado de estos animales, rescató RT en Español.

El costo para vivir en esta casa es de 104 dólares por noche y está disponible en Airbnb, una plataforma digital para buscar alojamiento.

La propiedad cuenta con tres dormitorios con capacidad para seis personas, zona de barbacoa y una terraza ubicada a dos metros de distancia del cercado, dice en la descripción del anuncio.

“Los invitados pueden vivir entre leones, contemplando de primera mano la majestad de esta especie”, afirmó Suzanne Scott, directora de conservación de la organización al diario The Sun.

 