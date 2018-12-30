El alquiler de la casa es administrado por GG Conservation, una organización sin ánimo de lucro que protege y cuida de los leones que viven en ese lugar.
De acuerdo con la organización, el dinero que reciben del alquiler es destinado al cuidado de estos animales, rescató RT en Español.
El costo para vivir en esta casa es de 104 dólares por noche y está disponible en Airbnb, una plataforma digital para buscar alojamiento.
La propiedad cuenta con tres dormitorios con capacidad para seis personas, zona de barbacoa y una terraza ubicada a dos metros de distancia del cercado, dice en la descripción del anuncio.
“Los invitados pueden vivir entre leones, contemplando de primera mano la majestad de esta especie”, afirmó Suzanne Scott, directora de conservación de la organización al diario The Sun.
View this post on Instagram
We were lucky enough to have a helicopter at GG today and the pilot kindly offered to take me over the lion camps to take some video… so we are starting off these videos with Lion House & King Shalom from an ariel view 😍😍😍 “You know you are truly alive when you are living among lions” Book your stay at Lion House today it’s a truly life changing experience for any lion lover!!!
View this post on Instagram
Imagine yourself on this patio at sunset sipping on your favourite tipple, watching the lions watching you! Listening to Shalom talk to his pals. Make it happen & book a stay at Lion House 😍 Your booking fee directly benefits the lions. Our project is non profit and relies on your support to help the lions. It’s a win, win! Copy and paste ➡️www.airbnb.com/rooms/18496010⬅️ for more photos and info 🙏🏼
View this post on Instagram
Did you know lionesses also roar? Are you lion obsessed? Would you love to just observe the worlds most magnificent animal up close and feel part of their world? Do you fancy a lion beer on the patio at Lion House watching lions do their lion business? If you said yes to any of these questions then you need to book a stay at GG Conservations Lion House!!! Please email suzanne@ggconservation.co.za for info on price, availability and how to get here. All proceeds from a stay here goes directly to help protect the GGlions. ❤️
