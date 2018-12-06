El 2018 estuvo cargado de grandes títulos para las consolas PlayStation 4, Xbox One o Nintendo Switch. Por ello, la prensa internacional seleccionó los videojuegos que más llamaron la atención este año y este es el veredicto final.

‘Monster Hunter World’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

‘El hombre araña de Marvel’ (PlayStation 4)

‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

‘God of War’ (PlayStation 4)

‘Into the Breach’ ( Switch, PC)

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

‘Super Mario Party’ (Switch)

‘Subnautica’ (Xbox One, PC)

Cabe destacar que Time también referenció a ‘Spider-Man’ y a God Of War’ como los mejores videojuegos del 2018.

‘Forza Horizon 4’ (Xbox One)

‘Soulcalibur vi’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

‘Monster Hunter: World’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

‘Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life’ (PlayStation 4)

‘Return of the Obra Dinn’ (PC y Mac OS)

‘Tetris Effect’ (PlayStation 4)

The New Yorker también incluye en su lista a ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Into The Breach’, ‘God Of War’, ‘Forza Horizon 4’ y ‘Monster Hunter World’.

‘Beat Saber’ (PlayStation 4 y PC)

‘Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee’ (Nintendo Switch)

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

’11-11 Memories Retold’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

The Telegraph también incluyó en su lista a ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Forza Horizon 4’, ‘Spider-Man’, ‘God of War’ y ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’.

‘Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom’ (PlayStation 4 y PC)

‘Iconoclast’ (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac OS)

‘Dark Souls Remastered’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC)

‘Celeste’ (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Mac OS y PC)

The Guardian también incluyó en su lista a ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘Forza Horizon 4’, ‘God of War’, ‘Into The Breach’ y ‘Monster Hunter: World’.