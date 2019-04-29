“Construir un artefacto para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir mejor es una de las mejores maneras que puedo imaginar para expresar mi amor y gratitud”, señala Zuckerberg en un fragmento de la publicación.
Se trata de la caja del sueño que se pone en la mesa de noche y emite una luz suave entre las 6 y 7 de la mañana, hora en que casi siempre sus hijas se despiertan.
View this post on Instagram
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Esta luz permite, que, su esposa y él, sean alertados para revisar cómo están sus niñas.
Una ventaja de su creación, es que la caja no muestra la hora, pues esta es una de las razones que le causan estrés a su mujer y le afectan su sueño.
Samsung lanza un televisor especial para los 'millennials'; ¡con pantalla vertical!
Mark Zuckerberg ahora se quiere dedicar a hacer podcast
Hasta 5.000 millones de dólares costará a Facebook la filtración de datos de sus usuarios
Malas noticias para los influencers: Instagram eliminaría los 'me gusta' de publicaciones
“Si ella se despierta en medio de la noche, sabe que debe volver a dormir sin tener que preocuparse por qué hora es. Hasta ahora esto ha funcionado mejor de lo que esperaba y ahora puede dormir toda la noche”, señala el presidente de Facebook en su Instagram.
Además, Zuckerberg enfatizó la posibilidad de que algún otro empresario quiera tomar esta iniciativa para que más personas puedan disfrutar de su invento.
Zuckerberg y Priscilla Chan son padres de dos niñas: Max de cuatro años y Agust, de año y medio.
Comentarios