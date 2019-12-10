Rossi Lorathio Adams II, más conocido como “Polo” en las redes sociales, dirigía varias cuentas en la plataforma fotográfica en las que publicaba contenido de mujeres con poca ropa y estudiantes universitarios borrachos, según el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos.
Los seguidores del joven usaban el eslogan “Hazlo por el estado” en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook para hacer virales los videos y fotos de las cuentas. Sin embargo, la famosa frase ya estaba registrada bajo otro propietario y aunque Adams intentó comprarla varias veces, el dueño no quiso venderla, aseguró la entidad.
Social Media Influencer Faces Up To 20 Years After Attempting To Steal A Domain Name At Gunpoint by TanyaApril 23rd, 2019 #Roommates, we’re all familiar with social media influencers and the lengths some of them will go to in the name content. Well a social media influencer by the name of #RossiLorathioAdams better known as ‘Polo’ just did THE most and is now looking at 20 years in the slammer. According to @People, Polo was a student at Iowa State where he launched a company called State Snaps! The platform he created had over 1 million followers at the time and he (like any social media influencer) was thinking about expanding! Apparently, he had already owned the domain name “DoIt4State.com” but also wanted to own a different version of the name to expand his efforts. According to court documents, Polo reached out to the owner of the new domain but the owner refused to sell it. So, stuck in a situation he didn’t want Polo created a plan where he would steal the domain and force the owner to sell it to him by gunpoint. Polo reportedly asked his cousin to break into the domain owner’s home and try to steal his computer so they could change the domain ownership. He actually found his address through #GoDaddy’s registration records. Here’s where things really get wild Roommates! SO, after finding the address Polo’s cousin broke into the home and kicked down the bedroom door where the domain owner was sleeping. Apparently, the domain owner heard Polo’s cousin trying to break in and called police while he hid. Polo’s cousin reportedly found him and tried to pistol whip him but the domain owner wrestled the gun away and was shot in the leg during the process! He also managed to shoot Polo’s cousin in the chest multiple times before police showed up. According to the news release, a jury needed less than an hour to convict Polo of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats & violence. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $250K fine. #crime #criminaljustice #technologies #gadgets #innovation #science #lawyers #lawyersofinstagram #lawyerslife #lawyerstatusattorneystatus #advocare
Con el tiempo, el influenciador se sintió frustrado por no poseer el dominio de la cuenta y empezó a amenazar al propietario del nombre enviándole emoticones de pistolas y escribiéndole varias veces al día, apuntó The Washington Post.
Además, Adams decidió llamar a su primo, Sherman Hopkins, para que entrara con un arma a la casa del dueño del dominio para obligarlo a transferir todos los derechos de la cuenta. El criminal tenía una lista de instrucciones que indicaban como trasladar un nombre de GoDaddy a otro usuario, informó el medio.
La víctima logró moverse para girar la posición del arma que apuntaba hacia su cabeza y comenzó a forcejear con Hopkins para quitarle la pistola. El propietario recibió un impacto en la pierna, pero logró obtener el control del artefacto y llamar al 911, aseguró el portal.
Adams fue sentenciado a 168 meses de prisión y se le ordenó restituir casi 9,000 dólares a la víctima. Además, tendrá que cumplir una condena supervisada de tres años sin derecho a libertad condicional, dijo el medio.
Por otro lado, Hopkins tendrá que pagar 20 años de prisión después de declararse culpable por el delito de interferencia e intento de interferencia con el comercio por amenazas y violencia, afirmó el portal.
