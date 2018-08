#Repost @ruvenafanador ・・・ 🕊 Last Saturday in #Oslo 🇳🇴 immediately after the #NobelPeacePrize 🏅was awarded to #Colombian 🇨🇴#President @JuanManuelSantos 🕊 I had the great honor of taking an official family portrait of the Presidential family… It was a beautiful moment as everyone was basking on the afterglow of such a historic award and day! @Tutina_DeSantos 🕊@MartinSantosSR @MaAntoniaSantos @EstebanSantos10 @Spinzongolf #ImaginaLaPaz 🙏🏼 #GrandHotelOslo 🇳🇴 #PremioNobel 🏅 #2016

A post shared by Maria Clemencia De Santos (@tutina_desantos) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:10pm PST