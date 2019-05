View this post on Instagram

In a field of more than 20 ­candidates­—including six Senators, four Congressmen, two governors and a former Vice ­President—@pete.buttigieg (pronounced Boot-edge-edge) has vaulted from near total obscurity toward the front of the Democratic pack, running ahead of or even with more established candidates and behind only @joebiden and @berniesanders. The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind. is a gay Episcopalian veteran in a party torn between identity #politics and heartland appeals, writes @charlottealter. He’s also a fresh face in a year when #millennials are poised to become the largest eligible voting bloc. His platform is “Freedom, Security and Democracy,” which wouldn’t sound out of place coming from a Bush-era Republican yet actually harks back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But in order to maintain his momentum, Buttigieg will have to do more to flesh out those ideas. And he’ll have to make inroads with black and Hispanic voters who have so far appeared unimpressed with his campaign. In many ways, Buttigieg is @realdonaldtrump’s polar opposite: younger, dorkier, shorter, calmer and married to a man (@chasten.buttigieg). His success may depend on whether Democrats want a fighter to match #Trump, or whether Americans want to “change the channel,” as Buttigieg puts it. “People already have a leader who screams and yells,” he says. “How do you think that’s working out for us?” Read more at the link in bio. Photograph by @ryanpfluger for TIME