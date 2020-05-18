El periodista aseguró que por lo general este viaje le toma 5 horas, pero, debido a la crisis del coronavirus, en esta ocasión tuvo que disponer de 21 horas para llegar a su casa en Hong Kong.

Ripley agregó que, en medio del viaje, tuvo que llenar varios formularios, entre ellos una declaración de salud y una orden de cuarentena obligatoria que debía cumplir durante 14 días en Hong Kong, donde la multa por violar esa medida equivale a más de 12 millones de pesos.

De acuerdo con el periodista, él y los demás pasajeros tuvieron que hacerse las pruebas del coronavirus; sin embargo, estas las procesaron al día siguiente porque su vuelo aterrizó en la noche.

El comunicador añadió que a todos los acomodaron en un hotel que las autoridades dispusieron para los viajeros en época de pandemia; allí les dieron una comida básica y una tarjeta de la habitación que solo podían usar una vez:

“Te dicen que no salgas de la habitación una vez que ingreses”.

Según Ripley, a él y a los demás les pusieron una pulsera eléctrica para que las autoridades controlaran su ubicación en todo momento. “Se siente como arresto domiciliario”, manifestó el periodista sobre esa medida.

A continuación puede ver el ‘hilo’ de Twitter con el que el periodista compartió su experiencia: