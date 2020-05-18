green

El periodista aseguró que por lo general este viaje le toma 5 horas, pero, debido a la crisis del coronavirus, en esta ocasión tuvo que disponer de 21 horas para llegar a su casa en Hong Kong.

Ripley agregó que, en medio del viaje, tuvo que llenar varios formularios, entre ellos una declaración de salud y una orden de cuarentena obligatoria que debía cumplir durante 14 días en Hong Kong, donde la multa por violar esa medida equivale a más de 12 millones de pesos.

De acuerdo con el periodista, él y los demás pasajeros tuvieron que hacerse las pruebas del coronavirus; sin embargo, estas las procesaron al día siguiente porque su vuelo aterrizó en la noche.

El comunicador añadió que a todos los acomodaron en un hotel que las autoridades dispusieron para los viajeros en época de pandemia; allí les dieron una comida básica y una tarjeta de la habitación que solo podían usar una vez:

“Te dicen que no salgas de la habitación una vez que ingreses”.

Según Ripley, a él y a los demás les pusieron una pulsera eléctrica para que las autoridades controlaran su ubicación en todo momento. “Se siente como arresto domiciliario”, manifestó el periodista sobre esa medida.

A continuación puede ver el ‘hilo’ de Twitter con el que el periodista compartió su experiencia:

The journey from Tokyo to Hong Kong normally takes me about five hours. It’s now been 19 hours since I left Narita airport and I’m still not home, as I await my COVID-19 test result. This is what international travel is like during the coronavirus pandemic. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/mjO0N3PUil — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

I’ve never seen a gate at Narita like this. pic.twitter.com/2cRGOWah1A — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

This is one of three flights per week, I’m told. The plane is flying with 109 passengers, around 1/4 capacity. pic.twitter.com/fjvco0uqg4 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

There are more forms to fill out, including a health declaration and compulsory 14-day quarantine order once I arrive in Hong Kong. Penalty for violating the quarantine: HKD $25,000 and 6 months in jail pic.twitter.com/59amLVYrdj — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

Because my flight arrived in Hong Kong in the evening, my COVID-19 test won’t be processed until the following day. pic.twitter.com/HnRcD6GNNC — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

Hong Kong’s airport is a bustling regional hub. To see it like this is surreal and sad. It really hits home how unprecedented this situation is for all of us, especially the travel industry. pic.twitter.com/6q7LxhdArn — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

This is a first for me. An electronic wristband to monitor my (lack of) movement during my compulsory 14 day quarantine in Hong Kong. Feels like house arrest. I had to install a tracking app that has access to my phone’s location & camera. (Yes, you can shower with the wristband) pic.twitter.com/nPSy6HHNZ0 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

I was kinda surprised that my first ever COVID-19 test is “do it yourself.” First, we watch a short video explaining how to do it. Then we go to our assigned booth (I’m booth A16) pic.twitter.com/4U2Ae5cTXU — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

My “Deep Throat Sputum Test” takes less than three minutes and basically involves spitting in a cup. I’m told it’s very important to keep the vial upright. Grateful I had a semi private booth to do this. pic.twitter.com/TbblPA7P4Q — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

After my test, I sit. And wait. And wait. And eat some digestives biscuits. And wait. And eat some chiffon cake. And wait. pic.twitter.com/xBvB8RH98U — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

Finally, we arrive at our Hong Kong government-provided accommodation: The Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon. All hotel services are suspended, but we do get a dinner box with chicken wings, rice, and veggies. pic.twitter.com/TyWKqPpMSF — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

Almost nine hours into my journey, I’m now in my hotel room. The card key only works once. You are told not to leave the room once you enter. My results won’t come until the afternoon, most likely. So, I try to get some sleep. pic.twitter.com/jN7dQw3OnQ — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

They dropped off breakfast outside my door at 8am. The earliest I can get my test result is 11am (it’s 11:40am as I tweet this). If I test negative, I can begin my compulsory 14 day quarantine. If I test positive, I will be taken by ambulance to hospital. pic.twitter.com/y3Y2rYBr8L — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020

It’s 12:30pm. More than 20 hours into my journey, the COVID-19 test results are in… pic.twitter.com/p8bSSOg4ON — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 15, 2020