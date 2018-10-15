El Comité noruego informó en su cuenta de Twitter que Mukwege ha dedicado su vida a defender a las víctimas de la violencia sexual en tiempo de guerra, y Murad ha hablado de los abusos perpetrados contra ella y otras personas, demostrando gran valor “al contar sus propios sufrimientos y hablar en nombre de otras víctimas”.

El médico congoleño ha condenado reiteradamente la impunidad por violación masiva y este año criticó a su Gobierno y a otros países por no hacer lo suficiente para detener el uso de la violencia sexual contra las mujeres como estrategia y arma de guerra.

El principio básico de Mukwege es que “la justicia es asunto de todos”. El Premio de la Paz 2018 es el símbolo más importante, más unificador, tanto a nivel nacional como internacional, de la lucha para poner fin a la violencia sexual en la guerra y en los conflictos armados.

Murad, además, es una de las 3.000 niñas y mujeres yazidíes que fueron víctimas de violación y otros abusos por el ejército del autodenominado Estados Islámico (EI). Los abusos fueron sistemáticos y formaban parte de una estrategia militar, y sirvieron como arma en la lucha contra yazidíes y otras minorías religiosas.

Tras huir del EI, la ganadora del Nobel eligió hablar abiertamente sobre lo que había sufrido. En 2016, con apenas 23 años, fue nombrada la primera embajadora de buena voluntad de la ONU para la dignidad de los sobrevivientes de la trata de personas.

