Our precious baby boy, Jayce Michael LeMieux, was delivered at 9:40 on Friday morning. ❤️ The name Jayce means ‘Healer’. That’s exactly who Jayce has been for us. This baby healed us in ways we never thought we’d experience again, and showed us that there is a beautiful life that is still waiting for us to live. Our hearts are cracked wide open again, but this time, we have Jayce as a guardian angel to help light our way. ❤️ At 16 weeks gestation, his body was perfect and healthy, but unfortunately, mine was not. The extent that the sepsis rapidly took over my body created a scenario in which we both couldn’t stay alive. It was too much to have a pregnancy withstand, and is something that is going to take a very long time for me to come to terms with. ❤️ He came quickly and unexpectedly, and I delivered him all alone in a room that was never meant to deliver babies. I sobbed and screamed on my bed, yelling to God that it wasn’t supposed to be this way, as I waited for a group of doctors to come help me. ❤️ After I delivered him, they rushed me to the Labor and Delivery unit of the hospital, which meant that my husband @mikelemieux could finally have permission to come and be with me after days of me fighting alone for my life in the hospital. (I’ll talk more about this later). ❤️ We’re still in the hospital, my body has a lot of healing to do. We spent precious time with our baby boy this morning to say our final goodbyes. His little hat fits in the palm of his daddy’s hand. ❤️ We love you Jayce. I can’t wait for the day I get to hold you in my arms. I wish that I could be where you are. #LeMieuxFamilyOfFive