El pasado lunes, Williams publicó en su cuenta de Twitter la historia de cómo murió su vecino y narró que la hija de este había llegado a su casa con una gran bolsa de plástico, de donde sacó todos los regalos.

Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years. 😢 pic.twitter.com/6CjiZ99Cor — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) 17 de diciembre de 2018

“Siempre nos dijo que viviría hasta que tuviera 100 años, por lo que estos regalos lo habrían llevado a la navidad 16 de nuestra niña”, también se lee en el hilo que publicó en esa misma red social.

La hija de Williams, Cadi, tiene solo 2 años, pero ya aseguró algún regalo hasta 2032. Pues su papá encuestó a sus seguidores de Twitter sobre si los regalos deberían abrirse todos de una o repartirlos uno al año, explica CTV News.

Más del 69 % de las 67,000 personas que votaron, se decantaron por que la familia haga último. Williams dijo que planean honrar eso: “Será nuestra forma de recordar a un caballero inmensamente generoso: nuestra nueva tradición navideña”.

“Incluso si ella no aprecia el regalo en sí, el sentimiento y el pensamiento detrás de él es lo importante aquí… Es el verdadero espíritu de la Navidad, ¿no crees?”, dijo Williams a CTV News.

A pesar de que todavía no es navidad, la curiosidad les ganó a la familia Williams y ya abrieron el primer regalo. Se trata del libro ‘Christmas Eve at the Mellops’ (Nochebuena en el Mellops), de Tomi Ungerer. El escritor y artista francés se acercó a Williams en línea y dijo que le encantaría firmar el libro para Cadi, detalla el mismo medio.

Este es el hilo publicado por Owen Williams en Twitter:

I miscounted. It’s fourteen gifts. He always told us he’d live till he was 100-years-old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl’s 16th Christmas. — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) 17 de diciembre de 2018

My wife and I think it might make a nice Christmas tradition to give our daughter “a present from Ken” for the next 14 years. Issue is, we really have to open them now. Nobody wants to give a fifteen-year-old Duplo! — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) 17 de diciembre de 2018

There’s some press interest in this story, so let me tell you a bit about the man: Ken was a former salvage diver, seaman, carpenter, baker… The first time I met him, he was bouncing a 20ft ladder across the face of his house.

He was on top.

He was 83 at the time. — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) 17 de diciembre de 2018

Our dog loved him. I mean, genuine visceral love. It was mainly due to the chocolate digestive biscuits he gave her on first meeting. She’d scream whenever she saw him. Really scream. Like a banshee. He’d call her “my darling” and “sweetheart”. This is her first meeting. pic.twitter.com/DoG1F8mprO — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) 17 de diciembre de 2018

Tomi Ungerer’s team has DM’d me.

Tomi was really touched by the story, and would love to sign the book… 😭 https://t.co/C55QPOrpIo — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) 18 de diciembre de 2018