El pasado lunes, Williams publicó en su cuenta de Twitter la historia de cómo murió su vecino y narró que la hija de este había llegado a su casa con una gran bolsa de plástico, de donde sacó todos los regalos.

“Siempre nos dijo que viviría hasta que tuviera 100 años, por lo que estos regalos lo habrían llevado a la navidad 16 de nuestra niña”, también se lee en el hilo que publicó en esa misma red social.

La hija de Williams, Cadi, tiene solo 2 años, pero ya aseguró algún regalo hasta 2032. Pues su papá encuestó a sus seguidores de Twitter sobre si los regalos deberían abrirse todos de una o repartirlos uno al año, explica CTV News.

Más del 69 % de las 67,000 personas que votaron, se decantaron por que la familia haga último. Williams dijo que planean honrar eso: “Será nuestra forma de recordar a un caballero inmensamente generoso: nuestra nueva tradición navideña”.

“Incluso si ella no aprecia el regalo en sí, el sentimiento y el pensamiento detrás de él es lo importante aquí… Es el verdadero espíritu de la Navidad, ¿no crees?”, dijo Williams a CTV News.

A pesar de que todavía no es navidad, la curiosidad les ganó a la familia Williams y ya abrieron el primer regalo. Se trata del libro ‘Christmas Eve at the Mellops’ (Nochebuena en el Mellops), de Tomi Ungerer. El escritor y artista francés se acercó a Williams en línea y dijo que le encantaría firmar el libro para Cadi, detalla el mismo medio.

Este es el hilo publicado por Owen Williams en Twitter: