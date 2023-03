It was great to meet Brendan Fraser the other day while he signed the artist proofs for @TheWhaleMov His eyes say it all… Wishing him all the best this momentous weekend. Enter the draw for the limited edition print here: https://t.co/km6fB9QN6F pic.twitter.com/kjAGXIsFQR

— James Jean (@JamesJeanArt) March 9, 2023