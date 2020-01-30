La viuda de la estrella de los Lakers cambió la privacidad de su perfil en esa red social (antes lo tenía privado) y escribió un extenso mensaje junto a una foto de toda su familia. Vanessa Bryant aseguró estar “devastada” luego del choque de helicóptero que le quitó la vida a la leyenda del básquetbol, a su hija Gianna, de 13 años, y a otras siete personas.
La esposa de Kobe agradeció el “apoyo y amor” expresado por millones de personas. “Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorable marido, Kobe, el increíble padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una cariñosa, pensativa y maravillosa hija, y maravillosa hermana de Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, expresó ella en la parte inicial de su escrito.
Sin embargo, la mujer, de origen mexicano, hizo una especial petición a la opinión pública. “Les pedimos que nos otorguen el respeto y la privacidad que necesitaremos para navegar esta nueva realidad”, agregó Vanessa Bryant.
“No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan profundamente amados. Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos al tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran con nosotros para siempre”, añadió la viuda de 37 años, con quien Kobe se casó en 2001.
Vanessa también anunció que la fundación de Kobe Bryant creó un fondo para ayudar económicamente a las otras familias afectadas por el accidente del pasado domingo.
Como era de esperarse, la viuda de Kobe Bryant ganó más de seis millones de seguidores en Instagram durante las últimas horas. Ahora ella queda a cargo de sus otras tres hijas: Natalia, de 17 años; Bianka, de 3; y Capri, de tan solo siete meses.
Esta fue la publicación que hizo Vanessa Bryant:
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
