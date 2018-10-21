En las imágenes, Mabel aparece repartiendo refrigerios en un vuelo que partió de Hong Kong el pasado 12 de octubre, informó The Sun.
El usuario George Wong compartió esas fotos con el siguiente texto:
“Tarifas asequibles con vistas increíbles, ¿hay algo de qué quejarse?”.
Mabel, quien en Instagram se autodescribe como “bailarina, estudiante de negocios y cristiana”, recibió cientos de halagos, y la mayoría apuntaba a que “es la azafata más linda del mundo”.
El medio inglés indicó que Mabel respondió los comentarios diciendo que no entendía por qué esas fotos se volvieron tan populares, pero creía que era “muy agradable” que la gente se refiriera a ella con “palabras tan amables”.
De acuerdo con el diario, ella añadió que solo quiere hacer su trabajo “lo mejor que pueda” para asegurarse de que todos sus pasajeros “tengan un vuelo agradable”.
Estas son algunas fotos de Mabel:
今天心情有点灰.. 但没关系，爱笑的人命运不会太差！ #staypostive #dontgiveup #hobbiton #greendragoninn #newzealand
Feeling Kpop today ~ 💃🏻 #performanceday #kpopdance #ddududdudu #blackpink #ilovemyjob #dancer #cabincrew
“The worst day of flying still beats the best day of real work” It’s International Cabin Crew Day 👩🏻✈️ To all trolley dollies, happy and safe flying always 🛫💕 #may31st #internationalflightattendantday #cabincrew #flightattendant #stewardess #airasiaallstars #trolleydolly #qotd #letyourdreamstakeflight #seeyouinthesky
I miss being a dragonette too.. 💕 This was exactly one year ago when I cheered for #westportsmalaysiadragons in the last season of #aseanbasketballleague 🏀🐉 #timeflies #throwback #whenistillhadlonghair #wmd #abl #enajdancers #enajproduction #dragonette #cheerleader #dancer #thosedays #fromdancertostewardess 📷 : @maxn9_basketball
#TGIF thanks God it’s FLYday 🛫 #cabincrew #atwork #offdaystomorrow #yay #godisgood
Japan’s mission completed ✅ 5 days off next ! 🎉🙌🏻🎉 #cabincrew #AAJlaunch #airasiajapan #nagoyatrip #japan #konnichiwa #painttheskyred
Back to class 👩🏻💻 ..after 1 full year! #mondaybluesbegin #workhard #neverstoplearning
