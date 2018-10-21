En las imágenes, Mabel aparece repartiendo refrigerios en un vuelo que partió de Hong Kong el pasado 12 de octubre, informó The Sun.

El usuario George Wong compartió esas fotos con el siguiente texto:

“Tarifas asequibles con vistas increíbles, ¿hay algo de qué quejarse?”.

Mabel, quien en Instagram se autodescribe como “bailarina, estudiante de negocios y cristiana”, recibió cientos de halagos, y la mayoría apuntaba a que “es la azafata más linda del mundo”.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

Maluma / participante de 'La voz' México.

“Vos no me hables”: participante de ‘La voz' México a Maluma, por no escogerla
Iván René Valenciano

Por el trago, pasé de ganar 0 millones a no tener para que mi mamá comiera: Valenciano

El medio inglés indicó que Mabel respondió los comentarios diciendo que no entendía por qué esas fotos se volvieron tan populares, pero creía que era “muy agradable” que la gente se refiriera a ella con “palabras tan amables”.

De acuerdo con el diario, ella añadió que solo quiere hacer su trabajo “lo mejor que pueda” para asegurarse de que todos sus pasajeros “tengan un vuelo agradable”.

Estas son algunas fotos de Mabel:
View this post on Instagram

Feeling Kpop today ~ 💃🏻 #performanceday #kpopdance #ddududdudu #blackpink #ilovemyjob #dancer #cabincrew

A post shared by 💓MabeL。 (@mabel_goo) on


View this post on Instagram

#TGIF thanks God it’s FLYday 🛫 #cabincrew #atwork #offdaystomorrow #yay #godisgood

A post shared by 💓MabeL。 (@mabel_goo) on


View this post on Instagram

Was supposed to look cool but ended up looking fierce 🌚

A post shared by 💓MabeL。 (@mabel_goo) on


View this post on Instagram

Back to class 👩🏻‍💻 ..after 1 full year! #mondaybluesbegin #workhard #neverstoplearning

A post shared by 💓MabeL。 (@mabel_goo) on