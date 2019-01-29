A través de un tuit, la madre del joven que encontró el error trató de comunicarse con el área soporte de la compañía de la manzana y también con Fox. Sin embargo, no recibió respuesta alguna, según informó Cnet.
“Mi hijo encontró un grave problema de seguridad en iOS. Él puede escuchar desde tu iPhone o iPad sin tu aprobación. Tengo video”.
My teen found a major security flaw in Apple’s new iOS. He can listen in to your iPhone/iPad without your approval. I have video. Submitted bug report to @AppleSupport…waiting to hear back to provide details. Scary stuff! #apple #bugreport @foxnews
— MGT7 (@MGT7500) January 21, 2019
Sumado a esto, indica The Verge, el problema se habría dado a conocer un día antes a Jhon Meyer, un empresario reconocido por tratar temas de tecnología.
Quick facts from my call with the 14 year old’s mom:
– Yes, a 14 year old discovered this bug. He did so "around" Saturday, 1/19
– Mother is a local lawyer in AZ and sent a formal notice to Apple on 1/25
– That formal notice the mom sent to Apple on 1/25 is attached pic.twitter.com/RMbXp3huab
— John H. Meyer (@BEASTMODE) January 29, 2019
La madre conocida como Michele Thompson publicó los diferentes correos y mensajes por fax que daban a entender que se trataba de “un gran problema” .
Dichos mensajes los dio a conocer como evidencia de que, evidentemente, intentó comunicarse con Apple y no recibió respuesta, según el medio citado.
The Verge señala también que la compañía de la manzana sí respondió antes de que se desatara la problemática y se hiciera viral, pero no tomó las medidas correspondientes.
Here is the mom’s official bug report to Apple. Note that the mom self-describes as “not at all techy” and was baffled that Apple Support asked her, an average citizen, to sign up for an Apple developer account to then submit an official bug report, in order to be taken seriously pic.twitter.com/PWdrsych5t
— John H. Meyer (@BEASTMODE) January 29, 2019
Hasta el momento la función de llamadas grupales en la ‘app’ se encuentra temporalmente suspendida hasta que el problema se resuelva.
A continuación podrá ver el video de la denuncia por parte del adolescente y su madre.
VIDEO: Here is a video, recorded & sent to Apple by a 14 yr old & his mom, on JAN 23rd, alerting them to the dangerous #FaceTime bug, that has threatened the privacy of millions. I've removed sensitive / private info on behalf of the mother (an attorney), whom I just spoke to. pic.twitter.com/YIBKXEP3mI
— John H. Meyer (@BEASTMODE) January 29, 2019
