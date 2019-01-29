A través de un tuit, la madre del joven que encontró el error trató de comunicarse con el área soporte de la compañía de la manzana y también con Fox. Sin embargo, no recibió respuesta alguna, según informó Cnet.

“Mi hijo encontró un grave problema de seguridad en iOS. Él puede escuchar desde tu iPhone o iPad sin tu aprobación. Tengo video”.

Sumado a esto, indica The Verge, el problema se habría dado a conocer un día antes a Jhon Meyer, un empresario reconocido por tratar temas de tecnología.

La madre conocida como Michele Thompson publicó los diferentes correos y mensajes por fax que daban a entender que se trataba de “un gran problema” .

Dichos mensajes los dio a conocer como evidencia de que, evidentemente, intentó comunicarse con Apple y no recibió respuesta, según el medio citado.

FaceTime

The Verge señala también que la compañía de la manzana sí respondió antes de que se desatara la problemática y se hiciera viral, pero no tomó las medidas correspondientes.

Hasta el momento la función de llamadas grupales en la ‘app’ se encuentra temporalmente suspendida hasta que el problema se resuelva.

A continuación podrá ver el video de la denuncia por parte del adolescente y su madre.