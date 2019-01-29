A través de un tuit, la madre del joven que encontró el error trató de comunicarse con el área soporte de la compañía de la manzana y también con Fox. Sin embargo, no recibió respuesta alguna, según informó Cnet.

“Mi hijo encontró un grave problema de seguridad en iOS. Él puede escuchar desde tu iPhone o iPad sin tu aprobación. Tengo video”.

My teen found a major security flaw in Apple’s new iOS. He can listen in to your iPhone/iPad without your approval. I have video. Submitted bug report to @AppleSupport …waiting to hear back to provide details. Scary stuff! #apple #bugreport @foxnews

Sumado a esto, indica The Verge, el problema se habría dado a conocer un día antes a Jhon Meyer, un empresario reconocido por tratar temas de tecnología.

Quick facts from my call with the 14 year old’s mom:

– Yes, a 14 year old discovered this bug. He did so "around" Saturday, 1/19

– Mother is a local lawyer in AZ and sent a formal notice to Apple on 1/25

– That formal notice the mom sent to Apple on 1/25 is attached pic.twitter.com/RMbXp3huab

