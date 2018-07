Ahora, cualquier persona puede ver su última conexión así tenga oculta esta opción.

Question: does the Last Seen feature correctly work for you?

I know there is an issue with WhatsApp Web that shows the last seen of your Contacts sometimes(and the Privacy Settings is on “Nobody”).

It looks a similar issue exists on WhatsApp for Android.

Did you notice something?

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 14, 2018