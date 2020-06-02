De acuerdo con las primeras informaciones entregadas por las autoridades, al menos cinco personas resultaron heridas, entre las que se encuentran dos agentes del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York, indicó este mismo medio.

El cuerpo de seguridad, por su parte, confirmó en Twitter que el presunto autor del ataque fue abatido. “Hubo un tiroteo, luego la policía respondió y descargó sus armas, golpeando al hombre armado. Se ha recuperado el arma de fuego del delincuente”, agregó.

EMERGENCY at the C/O Bergen Street and Rochester Ave. Ongoing investigation. There was a shooting at the location then police responded and discharged their weapons, striking the armed perpetrator. Police have recovered the perp’s firearm. pic.twitter.com/jQzdSFrPK2

— NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) June 3, 2020