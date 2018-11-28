La fotógrafa texana, cuyo nombre artístico es Max Mcintyre, había sido contratada para tomar las fotos de unas nupcias, destaca el portal Coed.
Luego de ser sorprendida en la cama con uno de los invitados y de que la instaron a abandonar la fiesta, la mujer entró en cólera, se bajó los pantalones y orinó en público.
La extraña actitud se atribuye, relata 9 News de Australia, a que habría mezclado alcohol con un medicamento para controlar la ansiedad y el pánico conocido como Alprazolam.
Luego del escándalo y de las amenazas contra la vida de los presentes que profirió a grito herido, fue llevada a la estación de policía, de donde más tarde fue dejada en libertad bajo fianza.
What Should I be This Year?🙄😎😋Last Year, I was #jessicarabbit for #halloween

Happy Saturday Everybody! I have been a little silent this past week, lately due to the flood that happened in my home, but to catch everyone up, here are some photos from my Big Party Bash, as well as I cannot BELIEVE it nor THANK YOU all enough for voting for me for @maximmag , I am currently still in first place and I have started and finished in first place on the first round and the second round for Maxim, thanks to you all, I absolutely cannot believe it and also cannot thank you all enough for voting for me and helping my dreams come true and wanting to see me succeed, this year has by far been one of the worst years of my life LOL but being in the maxim competition as well as still promoting myself,shooting and putting myself out there and giving it my all! and be the best I can be and reach my goals in my dreams even though everything I have been through this year, I just say never give up no matter what you're going through- you never know where life can take you! Thank you to everyone who came to my party, also those who were there in spirit LOL also thank you to everyone who keeps voting for me to be the next Maxim Cover Girl, I've never wanted anything more in my entire life! I love y'all
