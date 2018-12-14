Arriving this morning to Krabi Island 🌴☀️ – Top & Cover up: Hecho por las mujeres cabezas de hogar @frixiobordadosdecartago @miguelbecerradisenador Shorts and Sandals: @studiofcolombia Accessories: @ningsophidaa It was just a perfect gift thank you ❤️🇨🇴

A post shared by Valeria Morales (@valeriamoralesd) on Dec 6, 2018 at 8:01am PST