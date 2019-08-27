La confusión del protagonista de ‘Pulp Fiction’ se replica rápidamente en redes como Twitter, en donde varios usuarios han publicado el video que muestra el momento exacto en el que Travolta casi entrega el premio a Jade Jolie.

La exparticipante del famoso reality que destaca el trabajo de las transformistas sonrío al ver que John Travolta le iba a dar el codiciado astronauta, y enseguida le dio un abrazo.

Mientras tanto, Taylor Swift abrazaba a otras ‘drags’ antes de subir a la tarima a recibir el reconocimiento. 

La artista se quedó con el codiciado premio por su canción ‘You Need to Calm Down’ justo después del lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum ‘Lover’, que se convirtió en el más vendido del año en solo dos días. 

Haber ganado un galardón votado por los fans demuestra que “desean un mundo en el que todos seamos tratados por igual ante la ley”, dijo la joven de 29 años, destacando que el clip terminó con una petición de apoyo a la Ley de Igualdad (Equality Act), que evitaría la discriminación por motivos de género y orientación sexual. 

Swift también fue premiada por el mensaje antihomofóbico de la grabación, aunque cuando se lanzó el video, justo a tiempo para el Mes del Orgullo Gay, fue acusada por algunos críticos de usar imágenes LGBTQ como técnica de marketing.

A continuación, algunas fotos de Jade Jolie, para entender un poco más la confusión de John Travolta: