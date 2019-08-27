View this post on Instagram

Not enough words to brag on this beautiful individual. Cannot thank @taylorswift enough for making us feel like superstars this weekend & treating us all like family!!! Truly my idol & inspiration 👏🏻❤️ Such a blast last night celebrating both VMA wins 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🥳 Outfit by my bbs: @missgabortion