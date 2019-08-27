La confusión del protagonista de ‘Pulp Fiction’ se replica rápidamente en redes como Twitter, en donde varios usuarios han publicado el video que muestra el momento exacto en el que Travolta casi entrega el premio a Jade Jolie.
La exparticipante del famoso reality que destaca el trabajo de las transformistas sonrío al ver que John Travolta le iba a dar el codiciado astronauta, y enseguida le dio un abrazo.
Mientras tanto, Taylor Swift abrazaba a otras ‘drags’ antes de subir a la tarima a recibir el reconocimiento.
John Travolta thinking drag Taylor Swift is Taylor Swift is the best thing to ever happen. pic.twitter.com/lfccIGQRVl
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 27, 2019
Serpientes, hombres con transparencias en las nalgas y otras pintas de los MTV VMA
"Vemos un consolador como un acto rebelde": Kany García
Carlos Vives celebró cumpleaños de su hijo con dinosaurios y parque de trampolines
En ropa interior, Carolina Acevedo muestra su figura a punto de cumplir los 40 años
La artista se quedó con el codiciado premio por su canción ‘You Need to Calm Down’ justo después del lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum ‘Lover’, que se convirtió en el más vendido del año en solo dos días.
Haber ganado un galardón votado por los fans demuestra que “desean un mundo en el que todos seamos tratados por igual ante la ley”, dijo la joven de 29 años, destacando que el clip terminó con una petición de apoyo a la Ley de Igualdad (Equality Act), que evitaría la discriminación por motivos de género y orientación sexual.
CONGRATS @taylorswift13 on her SECOND time winning VIDEO OF THE YEAR #VMAs pic.twitter.com/l8TOibbTTr
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019
Swift también fue premiada por el mensaje antihomofóbico de la grabación, aunque cuando se lanzó el video, justo a tiempo para el Mes del Orgullo Gay, fue acusada por algunos críticos de usar imágenes LGBTQ como técnica de marketing.
A continuación, algunas fotos de Jade Jolie, para entender un poco más la confusión de John Travolta:
View this post on Instagram
Not enough words to brag on this beautiful individual. Cannot thank @taylorswift enough for making us feel like superstars this weekend & treating us all like family!!! Truly my idol & inspiration 👏🏻❤️ Such a blast last night celebrating both VMA wins 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🥳 Outfit by my bbs: @missgabortion
View this post on Instagram
Sooo excited for the release of @taylorswift new album #Lover this month!🦋👏🏻🌈 -Lots of things planned coming up so keep an eye out 😜 Huge thanks to @jeffreykellydesigns for this incredible recreation of the costume from the wango tango concert 😍 Photo By: @karmenkazzi Creative Edit: @retoucher_ryan #TaylorSwift #Lover #Swifties
View this post on Instagram
Catch me tonight after the @taylorswift #reputationstadiumtour in Louisville at @playlouisville for the ONLY After Party! 😉 ✨#TaylorSwift #RepTour inspired Production with myself and the #Playmates in the 12am show. First 300 swifties with concert ticket get in free! See you all tonight 😍😍💕 @taylornation
Comentarios