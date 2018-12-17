Si maquillada se ve joven la reina filipina de 24 años, sin nada en su cara se ve mucho menor.
Incluso, al natural sus rasgos no lucen tan perfilados, especialmente en lo que tiene que ver con sus ojos y pómulos.
Igualmente, se aprecia que su piel está bien cuidada y que con su rostro lavado los varios lunares que tiene, sobre todo uno en el ojo, son más evidentes.
A continuación, compartimos las fotos de la nueva Miss Universo sin maquillaje, y luego algunas tomas donde sí aparece producida, para que mires y evalúes cómo se ve más guapa.
View this post on Instagram
28 days from now, I'll be boarding a plane to Thailand to represent my beloved country at Miss Universe. 😭💙🇵🇭✨✈️ Since March 18, it has been such a whirlwind that hasn't seemed to have slowed down! There are days when I feel like I can take on anything, but also days when I feel overwhelmed. I get a boost of confidence knowing that I have some powerful skincare allies to help me prepare. ✨ The Olay White Radiance Essence helps keep my skin glowing and radiant despite the late nights of fittings, rehearsals and other preparations. I am ready to take on this journey to the crown. I hope to make you all proud 💞 #Olay28Day #Olay #FearlessAtAnyAge
View this post on Instagram
5AM Friday wake-up! ⏰ 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler 🚗🌊🌴 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 👑✨ 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport 🚗😱🛫 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 5PM Charity Event 💙 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup 😊 a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn't have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ✨💛 You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay
View this post on Instagram
Hey Beauties! ☺️ The BloBar (@bloheartsasia) is lovely enough to give all my friends and followers a 20% discount when they go in to get beautiful locks! 💁 👉Just book an appointment by calling the hotline 📞 (09176BLODRY) and use the discount code "BloHeartsCatriona" 💕 #happyhairday! ❤️ (p.s my hair is in the style 'Pillow Talk')
View this post on Instagram
When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you – to glorify and honour you. 🙏 Philippines 🇵🇭 what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️💙💛 To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love 💛 #MissUniverse @missuniverse
