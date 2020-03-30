View this post on Instagram

I won’t lie, these past few days have been a little crazy for me. When I first landed in Bangkok, Brave and @pupe_acha invited me to create a campaign to raise awareness for people to stay inside because it seems like.. our government hasn't done a great job so far. So yea.. out of the blue I came up with this idea which at first I didn’t expect it to go viral at all, but Brave believes in it so much that he was trying to sell it to Netflix Singapore, but they said they wanted to lay low. So, I decided to submit it on adsoftheworld just to claim that it’s ours. Today, I have received so many media mentions, offers, and of course, complaints around social media. If 3 years ago someone told me that something that I came up with would gain so much attention like this, I would never believe it at all. Lastly, I wanted to thank you all for believing in our idea and for reminding me that I've chosen the right path and to never give up. Thanks Anikó for always supporting and giving me a little help with the copy. Thank you @braveheartp without you this would never happen at all. And as Brave said in his Facebook status, “For all of us who wholeheartedly believe that only the power of creativity can push us through this shit show. It’s time to stay the fuck home and save the world, guys."