La campaña, aunque muchos piensan que es real, por ahora es solo una idea que vive en el mundo digital, así muestre en fotos cómo se vería en los espacios publicitarios de calles reales.
El desarrollo se dio cuando Seine Kongruangkit y Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo (conocido como ‘Brave’), del Miami Ad School Europe en Alemania, regresaron a su casa en Tailandia y vieron lo poco estrictos que están siendo los ciudadanos con el aislamiento social y las fallas en la comunicación del gobierno para contar de los peligros de la pandemia.
Para aportar a la solución, a los dos creativos se les ocurrió que sería efectivo poner en lugares en que se generan aglomeraciones anuncios con ‘spoilers’ de las series originales de Netflix más populares, así, si las personas no se queda en casa por el COVID-19, lo haría para que no le cuenten lo que pasará en su programa favorito.
De acuerdo con información publicada por Forbes, ‘Brave’ contó que la campaña fue rechazada por el gigante del ‘streaming’, aunque el alcance que ha tenido la idea es todo un éxito en redes y ha sido reseñado por diferentes medios de diferentes países.
Aquí están las imágenes (no las vea si no está al día con sus series originales), y el video que explica la creativa idea:
I won’t lie, these past few days have been a little crazy for me. When I first landed in Bangkok, Brave and @pupe_acha invited me to create a campaign to raise awareness for people to stay inside because it seems like.. our government hasn't done a great job so far. So yea.. out of the blue I came up with this idea which at first I didn’t expect it to go viral at all, but Brave believes in it so much that he was trying to sell it to Netflix Singapore, but they said they wanted to lay low. So, I decided to submit it on adsoftheworld just to claim that it’s ours. Today, I have received so many media mentions, offers, and of course, complaints around social media. If 3 years ago someone told me that something that I came up with would gain so much attention like this, I would never believe it at all. Lastly, I wanted to thank you all for believing in our idea and for reminding me that I've chosen the right path and to never give up. Thanks Anikó for always supporting and giving me a little help with the copy. Thank you @braveheartp without you this would never happen at all. And as Brave said in his Facebook status, “For all of us who wholeheartedly believe that only the power of creativity can push us through this shit show. It’s time to stay the fuck home and save the world, guys."
Spoiler alert!! What happens when people are supposed to stay home to help combat the spread of COVID-19 but don't?! You get spoilers of your fav @netflix shows! 💻 @miamiadschooleu 5th quarter student Seine Kongriangkit @sseine & recent grad Maitithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo came up with creative ideas 💡 to urge people to #staythefuckhome. Read more about their project in the Forbes article published today 👉 bit.ly/MASinForbes 👉 Please #StaySafeEveryone 💕
