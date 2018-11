This was my 7th show for @victoriassecret and I’ll never forget it. I opened the show and the little tom boy in me was like….holy 💩 This is awesome who would have thought, also don’t trip hahaha 🤷🏼‍♀️🤪👼🏼

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 14, 2018 at 9:34am PDT