El trágico desenlace de la piloto estadounidense se dio en el desierto de Alvord cuando su vehículo equipado con un motor a reacción se estrelló en Oregon, oeste de Estados Unidos, y las autoridades identificaron a la conductora como Jessica Michelle Combs, de 39 años.

“Jessi Combs estaba muerta. Las causas del siniestro son desconocidas y son actualmente objeto de investigación”, subraya el texto.

La mujer, que participaba igualmente en varios programas de televisión en Estados Unidos, había decidido retomar en 2018 la conducción de su auto a reacción para mejorar sus resultados.

Según sitios especializados, había superado los 680 km/h, pero su intento no había podido ser validado oficialmente en razón de un problema mecánico.

Combs se había fijado como objetivo superar la marca de la “mujer más rápida del mundo”, en poder de la estadounidense Kitty O’Neil desde que en el mismo desierto de Alvord superó, en 1976, los 825 km/h a bordo de un vehículo de tres ruedas.

A continuación, imágenes del vehículo que usaba y otras postales de la reconocida piloto:

