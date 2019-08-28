El trágico desenlace de la piloto estadounidense se dio en el desierto de Alvord cuando su vehículo equipado con un motor a reacción se estrelló en Oregon, oeste de Estados Unidos, y las autoridades identificaron a la conductora como Jessica Michelle Combs, de 39 años.
“Jessi Combs estaba muerta. Las causas del siniestro son desconocidas y son actualmente objeto de investigación”, subraya el texto.
La mujer, que participaba igualmente en varios programas de televisión en Estados Unidos, había decidido retomar en 2018 la conducción de su auto a reacción para mejorar sus resultados.
Según sitios especializados, había superado los 680 km/h, pero su intento no había podido ser validado oficialmente en razón de un problema mecánico.
Combs se había fijado como objetivo superar la marca de la “mujer más rápida del mundo”, en poder de la estadounidense Kitty O’Neil desde que en el mismo desierto de Alvord superó, en 1976, los 825 km/h a bordo de un vehículo de tres ruedas.
A continuación, imágenes del vehículo que usaba y otras postales de la reconocida piloto:
View this post on Instagram
#flashbackfriday to cooling down after my 483 MPH run in the North American Eagle. Happy as can be! Yes, I can feel a good run when it’s happening… the afterburners in full thrust… and the difference between 300 and 400 MPH. Coolest experience ever! #grateful #honored #superfast #iwillgofaster #becauseracecar #race #fighterjet #jetengine Still in attempt to become the #fastestwomanonearth #fastwomen #northamericaneagle
View this post on Instagram
Not looking forward to doing this one without you, tho I know you’ll be carrying me down that lakebed from above. My mentor, team leader, twin brother from another generation… R.I.P. Ed Shadle. I pray I can fulfill your speed dreams and make you proud. #iwillgofaster #allforyou
View this post on Instagram
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you 😉 . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
View this post on Instagram
Holy moly, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just around the corner! Stoked to be a special guest with the @bikerbelles, share some skills with the @wildgypsytour, host the Sturgis #halloffame, and put some miles in my home turf… and of course visit with my family. (Hopefully my back is healed by then) . This @harleydavidson was built for the #bikerbelles in 2013. Thanks to @motorshellninja for donating the #softailslim and @crissimmons89 for falling in love with the bike and donating a good chunk of money to @helpingwithhorsepower.
View this post on Instagram
Do you take your @polarisrzr rock crawling? I’m still learning how to drive them with the belt clutch system. It’s not easy for me to grasp the whole bounce-it-up-method… I’m a left foot braker, that technique doesn’t work with these… or you blow belts… which I did. Maybe I shouldn’t be chasing waterfalls just yet 😂
View this post on Instagram
To be this close to a Bald Eagle and look her straight in the eye… unreal… but it’s actually very real. . . Thank you to @wildgypsytour for the Hawk Quest experience and @kaylainfernoart for using your new chopper as my prop in attempt to keep the bird calm. #baldeagle #eagle #rad #america #chopper #adventure #special #freedom
View this post on Instagram
King of the Hammers officially opened today! One year ago I was taking a 1st place in the stock class and 3rd overall in the EMC… plan for #koh2019 : do it again! You coming out to Johnson Valley to watch all the action?! Or will you be watching live online? (Link in bio 😉 . Go #4618!! . . @warnindustries @fox @racelinewheels @dynatrac @ims_metals @bfgoodrichtires @sparcousa @savvyoffroad @ultra4racing
