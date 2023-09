Lionel Messi drove 288,000 new signups for MLS Season Pass during his first month — compared to an average of 39,000 the previous 3 months.

His first game resulted in 110,000 U.S. signups alone!

And 15% of signups also subscribed to Apple TV+.

