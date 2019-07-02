green

El cuarto será Sergio Luis Henao, en el equipo UAE, en el que brilla por su ausencia el también colombiano Fernando Gaviria.

Entre los ausentes también se destaca Miguel Ángel López, del Astana; Esteban Chaves, del Michelton-Scott; Winner Anacona, del Movistar, y Darwin Atapuma, del Cofidis, entre otros.

Bernal, por su parte, compartirá el liderato del equipo defensor del título con el vigente campeón, Geraint Thomas, ante la ausencia de Christopher Froome.

El pelotón de la Grande Boucle estará compuesto por 176 corredores, repartidos en 22 equipos de ocho corredores, que quedaron definidos por completo este martes.

En el listado también figuran solo dos excampeones: Thomas y el italiano Vincenzo Nibali, que encabezará al equipo Bahrein.

Estas son las alineaciones de los 22 equipos:

8 coureurs, 21 étapes, Une course de légende ! Notre équipe pour @LeTour :

➡️ Warren Barguil

➡️ Maxime Bouet

➡️ Anthony Delaplace

➡️ Elie Gesbert

➡️ André Greipel

➡️ Kevin Ledanois

➡️ Amael Moinard

➡️ Florian Vachon #TDF2019 #SeSublimer pic.twitter.com/ax1vEY1DTy — Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) July 1, 2019

Three weeks in July. Crosswinds, tricky finishes, punchy hills, gruelling mountains. And one motivated Wolfpack!

We give you our squad for @LeTour: https://t.co/z5rFo281wr

Video: @lapedalecc pic.twitter.com/wPFuFCyzo1 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 26, 2019

United. Motivated. Confident. It’s nearly @LeTour time and we’re ready. Here’s your first look at our team for the big lap around France 🇫🇷 (via Belgium 🇧🇪 ) this July. Details: https://t.co/xxtKwS0spQ pic.twitter.com/GNFTRqgnCz — EF Education First Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) July 2, 2019

Discover the line-up of @Lotto_Soudal for @LeTour as the riders announce their selection themselves. See you very soon in Brussels guys! 😀#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/K2fOiO1AAo — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) June 25, 2019