El cuarto será Sergio Luis Henao, en el equipo UAE, en el que brilla por su ausencia el también colombiano Fernando Gaviria.
Entre los ausentes también se destaca Miguel Ángel López, del Astana; Esteban Chaves, del Michelton-Scott; Winner Anacona, del Movistar, y Darwin Atapuma, del Cofidis, entre otros.
Bernal, por su parte, compartirá el liderato del equipo defensor del título con el vigente campeón, Geraint Thomas, ante la ausencia de Christopher Froome.
El pelotón de la Grande Boucle estará compuesto por 176 corredores, repartidos en 22 equipos de ocho corredores, que quedaron definidos por completo este martes.
En el listado también figuran solo dos excampeones: Thomas y el italiano Vincenzo Nibali, que encabezará al equipo Bahrein.
Estas son las alineaciones de los 22 equipos:
🇫🇷- @letour
Voici la sélection pour le #TDF2019 / Here is our team for the #TDF2019
1⃣- @romainbardet
2⃣- @OliverNaesen
3⃣- @tonygallopin
4⃣- @mikaelcherel
5⃣- @p_latour 🔄 @A_Vuillermoz
6⃣- @MathiasFrank
7⃣- @BenoitCosnefroy
8⃣- @gougeardA #allezALM pic.twitter.com/9gPiF5d9t2
— AG2RLM Pro Cycling Team (@AG2RLMCyclisme) June 30, 2019
8 coureurs, 21 étapes, Une course de légende !
Notre équipe pour @LeTour :
➡️ Warren Barguil
➡️ Maxime Bouet
➡️ Anthony Delaplace
➡️ Elie Gesbert
➡️ André Greipel
➡️ Kevin Ledanois
➡️ Amael Moinard
➡️ Florian Vachon #TDF2019 #SeSublimer pic.twitter.com/ax1vEY1DTy
— Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) July 1, 2019
🔥This is our @LeTour squad!💪 We are ready for the #TDF2019, what are your expectations?😁 #KazakhSpirit #AstanaProTeam pic.twitter.com/hbBgkQWgnm
— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) June 26, 2019
🇫🇷 #TDF2019
We're excited to announce #BAHRAINMERIDA🇧🇭 lineup for @LeTour
🇮🇹 @vincenzonibali
🇮🇹 @CarusoDamiano
🇮🇹 @sonnycolbrelli
🇪🇸 @ivan_cortina
🇦🇺 @RohanDennis
🇸🇮 @matmohoric
🇧🇪 @dylan_teuns
🇸🇮 @JTratnik
📝 Read more
💛 #RideAsOne pic.twitter.com/cat4DRQItf
— Team Bahrain Merida (@Bahrain_Merida) July 1, 2019
#MondayMotivation #TheBrotherhoodIsComing to @LeTour…@EmuBuchmann | @MBurghardt83 | 🇦🇹Champion @PatricKonrad | @muehlberger_94 | @Daniel87Oss | @Poesti_92 | @petosagan | 🇩🇪Champion @MaxSchachmann @BORAGmbH | @Hansgrohe_PR |
Video: @veloimages pic.twitter.com/y5zw4ZKlnU
— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) July 1, 2019
Our #TDF2019 roster is in! We're proud to present the eight riders ready to take on @LeTour
🇳🇿 @PaddyBevin
🇮🇹 @ADM_RossodiBuja
🇩🇪 @simongeschke
🇧🇪 @sergepauwels
🇺🇸 @joeyrosskopf
🇨🇭@michaelschaer
🇧🇪 @GregVanAvermaet
🇵🇱 @lukaswisniowski
🗒👉 https://t.co/S9dNpcQYC8#RideForMore pic.twitter.com/KLgbP17DKz
— CCC Team (@CCCProTeam) July 1, 2019
Voici notre sélection pour @LeTour 💛
🇪🇸 @jesushl90
🇫🇷 @LAPORTEChristop
🇫🇷 @NicoEdet
🇫🇷 @juliensimon85
🇫🇷 @PerichonPLuc
🇪🇷 @Natnaelb2
🇫🇷 @PerezAnthony1
🇫🇷 @StephanRossetto
🔗 Infos et réactions : https://t.co/nWP0pZZALl #CofidisMyTeam #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/u4mBRiD5JR
— Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) July 1, 2019
Three weeks in July. Crosswinds, tricky finishes, punchy hills, gruelling mountains. And one motivated Wolfpack!
We give you our squad for @LeTour: https://t.co/z5rFo281wr
Video: @lapedalecc pic.twitter.com/wPFuFCyzo1
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 26, 2019
We are delighted to "cap" the 8 riders that will represent @TeamDiData at @LeTour!🖐️ #BicyclesChangeLives #CapsOn4Qhubeka
Full Announcement: https://t.co/JDkilmUGUn pic.twitter.com/GiYpLSkXsd
— Team Dimension Data (@TeamDiData) July 2, 2019
United. Motivated. Confident.
It’s nearly @LeTour time and we’re ready.
Here’s your first look at our team for the big lap around France 🇫🇷 (via Belgium 🇧🇪 ) this July.
Details: https://t.co/xxtKwS0spQ pic.twitter.com/GNFTRqgnCz
— EF Education First Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) July 2, 2019
Le grand jour approche 👀#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/esmeS7lKfx
— Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) July 2, 2019
.@GeraintThomas86 and @EganBernal will be joint leaders of @TeamINEOS for @LeTour. We're excited to reveal our lineup for #TDF2019: @Eganbernal 🇨🇴@jcastroviejo 🇪🇸@Kwiato 🇵🇱@GianniMoscon 🇮🇹@WoutPoels 🇳🇱@LukeRowe1990 🏴@GeraintThomas86 🏴@DylanvanBaarle 🇳🇱
— Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) June 28, 2019
Official roster @JumboVismaRoad for @LeTour #TDF https://t.co/HV1hooP7yd@GroenewegenD@s_kruijswijk@WoutvanAert@tonymartin85@georgenbennett@GroendahlJansen@LaurensDePlus@MikeTeunissen pic.twitter.com/OXSJ3IX919
— ProCyclingStats.com (@ProCyclingStats) June 25, 2019
#TDF2019 The world's biggest cycling race. Here are our eight strong riders for @LeTour 2019! #TeamKatushaAlpecin pic.twitter.com/SVYDtHtOaW
— Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (@katushacycling) June 28, 2019
Discover the line-up of @Lotto_Soudal for @LeTour as the riders announce their selection themselves. See you very soon in Brussels guys! 😀#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/K2fOiO1AAo
— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) June 25, 2019
PREVIEW 📰 "We’re bringing a super strong team for pretty much all terrain." – @AdamYates7 🎙️
Our team is confirmed for #TDF2019:@AdamYates7@luke_durbridge1@jackhaig93@michael_hepburn@JensenJuul@darylimpey@MATTEOTRENTIN@SimonYatess
MORE ⏩ https://t.co/9ZFQiIjrfr pic.twitter.com/kMXgJeSMsM
— Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) June 28, 2019
This #TDF2019 lineup poster from our friends at #abuscycling 💯🔝🎩👏 #GloriousEight #performanceprotection #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/MmtVXVinwP
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 3, 2019
#TDF2019🇫🇷
With its high mountains, fast sprints and incredible fans; who is excited for @LeTour? We definitely are!🤩 #KeepChallenging
💻 https://t.co/BNmi8GqfNW pic.twitter.com/R99MGPXK3l
— Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) June 28, 2019
Vous l'attendiez, voici la composition du @TDE_ProCycling pour son 20ème @LeTour sous la direction de @LylianLebreton et @Arnould46860013 💪🚴♂️💨💨💨❤️💙❤️💙 #AllezTotalDirectEnergie pic.twitter.com/f4pAQWXdnB
— Team Total Direct Energie (@TDE_ProCycling) July 1, 2019
6 of 24 teams @GiroRosaIccrea #girorosa #girorosa2019 confirmed their roster
This race starts upcoming Friday!
Added roster @TrekSegafredohttps://t.co/rFu6FFI63B@CordonRagot@ElisaLongoB@ancurro@TaylerWiles@RuthWinder@trixiworrack pic.twitter.com/GpTKoAZULW
— ProCyclingStats.com (@ProCyclingStats) July 2, 2019
💛 🇫🇷 We're excited to announce our #TDF2019 @LeTour lineup:@FabioAru1 🇮🇹@sebystrom 🇳🇴@RuiCostaCyclist 🇵🇹@sergiohenaoofic 🇨🇴@Kristoff87 🇳🇴@VSLaengen 🇳🇴@DanMartin86 🇮🇪@JasperPhilipsen 🇧🇪
📝>: https://t.co/sIf2ZpB6jG #UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #YearOfTolerance pic.twitter.com/CdXK95H0p9
— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamUAEAbuDhabi) June 27, 2019
Rendez-vous à Bruxelles @LeTour @letourbrussels ⬇️
🇧🇪 Frederik Backaert
🇧🇪 Aimé De Gendt
🇳🇴 Odd Eiking
🇫🇷 Guillaume Martin
🇧🇪 Xandro Meurisse
🇫🇷 Yoann Offredo
🇮🇹 Andrea Pasqualon
🇧🇪 Kevin Van Melsen
📰 https://t.co/loAnD6n2In pic.twitter.com/AnParPsMlz
— Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team (@TeamWantyGobert) June 25, 2019
