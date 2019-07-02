El cuarto será Sergio Luis Henao, en el equipo UAE, en el que brilla por su ausencia el también colombiano Fernando Gaviria.

Entre los ausentes también se destaca Miguel Ángel López, del Astana; Esteban Chaves, del Michelton-Scott; Winner Anacona, del Movistar, y Darwin Atapuma, del Cofidis, entre otros.

Bernal, por su parte, compartirá el liderato del equipo defensor del título con el vigente campeón, Geraint Thomas, ante la ausencia de Christopher Froome.

El pelotón de la Grande Boucle estará compuesto por 176 corredores, repartidos en 22 equipos de ocho corredores, que quedaron definidos por completo este martes.

En el listado también figuran solo dos excampeones: Thomas y el italiano Vincenzo Nibali, que encabezará al equipo Bahrein.

Estas son las alineaciones de los 22 equipos: