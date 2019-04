View this post on Instagram

I mean, I’ve been waiting for an excuse to stick one on, but what a great cause. It’s Football Shirt Friday, raising awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK and the Bobby Moore Fund. If you can, text SHIRT to 70200 to donate £5. Hope you’ve been wearing yours with pride today. @cr_uk @bobbymoorefund • **DEEP CUTS ONLY** @itscarlosjnr – PSG 17/18 @raleighritchie – a moody Atlético Nacional 🇨🇴 @danielkaluuya – Arsenal 90/91 Me – Scotland World Cup 1990 training