La entrenadora impactó a la esposa de Kanye West al mostrarle que ella misma logró bajar 32 kilos después de dar a luz. Durante más de 3 años no solo ha ayudado a bajar de peso a ‘Kiki’, sino que también ha marcado su cuerpo y ha mantenido sus esculturales nalgas.
Alcantara, que ahora hará parte del programa ‘The Titan Game’ de FX (dirigido por ‘La Roca’), confesó hace algunos días a la revista Women’s Health que ella misma usa los ejercicios de Kim para tonificar sus glúteos, y en su cuenta de Instagram compartió parte de la rutina.
View this post on Instagram
Next time you have a certain number you want to see on the scale remember… 1️⃣ The number doesn’t move if you don’t 2️⃣The number means nothing if you feel good 3️⃣How to GET what you THINK you want may be completely wrong 4️⃣If you don’t know what you want start with what you know you DONT want 5️⃣Losing weight requires eating 6️⃣You’re more than just a number on a scale #reversediet : : : #transformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation #diet #healthy #bodybuilding #strongwomen #strongissexy #bootybootybooty #gains #dedication #fitnessmotivation #inspiration #inspire #love #beautiful
Esta es su rutina para los glúteos:
- Elevación de cadera con peso y soporte en banco: realizar 5 series de 8 repeticiones cada una.
- Tijera sin desplazamiento y con mancuernas: 5 series de 10 repeticiones.
- Sentandilla con peso: 4 series de 8 repeticiones.
- Peso muerto estilo sumo: 4 series de 8 repeticiones.
- Elevación de cadera rápida con peso y soporte en banco: 3 series de 20 repeticiones.
Este es el video que compartió:
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was all about the A$$. My main focus these next few months while prepping for my WBFF show is strengthening my Glutes and Hamstrings. Does that mean I’m going to neglect the rest of my body and just do ass exercises 🙄 NO! Balance people! I get told so often “I want a bigger butt but I don’t want muscular this or muscular that” if you think you’re going to grow an ass and not build muscle in other places then you got another thing comin to ya. Get that out your mind right now. If all you work is your ass then prepare yourself for a painful retirement cuz your body is going to remind you of the stupidity you did just to have a fatty. You can thank me later 🙃 #WOD 5×8 Deadstop hip thrusts 5×10 (each leg) front foot elevated split squat 4×8 Romanian deadlifts 4×8 Box squats 3×20 Smith machine hip thrusts @cliffordlenox lifting belt @roguefitness wrist straps : : : #legday #fit #fitness #fitfam #bootyworkout #ass #bootybuilding #bodybuilding #wbff #competition #inspire #knowledge #trainhard #workout #goals #squats #deadlifts
Comentarios