View this post on Instagram

Next time you have a certain number you want to see on the scale remember… 1️⃣ The number doesn’t move if you don’t 2️⃣The number means nothing if you feel good 3️⃣How to GET what you THINK you want may be completely wrong 4️⃣If you don’t know what you want start with what you know you DONT want 5️⃣Losing weight requires eating 6️⃣You’re more than just a number on a scale #reversediet : : : #transformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation #diet #healthy #bodybuilding #strongwomen #strongissexy #bootybootybooty #gains #dedication #fitnessmotivation #inspiration #inspire #love #beautiful