Durante la carrera de aceleración estadounidense NHRA Midwest Nationals, el pasado domingo, el auto de Pruett se desmoronó en un brutal accidente, publica el portal Autoweek.
Afortunadamente, la sexi piloto salió completamente ilesa del suceso, incluso pudo caminar de inmediato. Así se puede ver en varios videos que se compartieron profesamente en redes.
El accidente ocurrió unos segundos después del arranque, cuando el auto iba exactamente a 418 kilómetros por hora. El auto voló por la pista y se partió en varios pedazos en el aire.
🙏🏽 God is good 🙏🏽. Would just like to express a couple incredibly massive Thank You’s after Sunday’s E2 eliminations ‘action’…. to everyone involved in the canopy design process and evolution of high speed safety initiatives, thank you. My DSR guys spend as much time and effort on keeping me safe as they do performance, and me walking away from this accident on Sunday couldn’t speak higher volumes of that.. So it doesn’t look like I was in the air very long, but for the half hour of time I was… I had 2 thoughts… “I am flying through the air, this is not good” – Ricky Bobby, followed by a prayer of “Good God please don’t let this hurt hurt”… then the chute hit and I had a real nice acrobatic landing 👌🏾 ahhh it’s my story ima tell it how I want. In all seriousness though, Thank you all of #TF4, (with a special highlight on Scott Okuhara, my cockpit/boxoffice safety guru) Joe Fitzpatrick, Dan Murphy, and all of the @shoeracing fab shop guys. And to all of our family, friends, teammates, and fans who reached out, thank you… it means a lotttt. As for moving forward… the team has already been back reverse engineering it out and prepping hard with a new car for Dallas as we continue to chase down this Championship! #carstoreup #imalright #ThankfulFansAreToo #blessed #tobesore #notgone #MidWestNats #MidAirNats #awkwardlaughterftw 📸 @garynastasephotos
“Esa fue la ronda de competencia más intensa que he tenido y el viaje más salvaje que he tenido, eso es seguro”, dijo Pruett, citada por el mismo medio.
Horas más tarde, agradeció, principalmente a Dios, en Instagram por salir viva de tan espeluznante accidente.
“Dios es bueno. Me gustaría expresar un par de agradecimientos… a todos los involucrados en el proceso de diseño del toldo y la evolución de las iniciativas de seguridad de alta velocidad, gracias. Mis chicos de DSR dedican tanto tiempo y esfuerzo a mantenerme a salvo como lo hacen con el rendimiento”, escribió la piloto.
A continuación, el video del accidente a más de 400 kilómetros por hora: