El hombre compartió el video en Instagram y lo acompañó de un texto en el que contaba que, debido al agua tan fría, sus ojos se congelaron y perdió capacidad de visión.
Jason agregó que lo anterior hizo que se desorientara y no pudiera encontrar el hoyo desde donde entró al lago. Asimismo, el ‘tiktoker’ señaló que, en su desespero, intentó romper el hielo con su espalda, pero no lo logró.
Al final, como se ve en las imágenes, el hombre corrió con la suerte de encontrar el hoyo.
Abby Mcdonald, la novia de Jason, fue quien grabó el video; según la publicación del ‘influenciador’, ella “no reconoció la gravedad de la situación” porque pensó que era solo una broma.
Este es el video:
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
