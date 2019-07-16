La persona que encontró a Maggie publicó su historia en redes, y esta llegó hasta Kasey Carlin, una británica que ama a los animales. Hace 6 meses, ella inició una campaña para recaudar fondos y trasladar a la perra hasta su ciudad, Brighton, informó The Argus, un periódico local.
Maggie, que quedó ciega a raíz del maltrato que sufrió, fue operada en el Líbano antes de viajar a Reino Unido, donde por primera vez tocó el pasto, informó el medio.
Kasey manifestó al diario que, a pesar de toda la tortura que padeció Maggie, ella “nunca lastimó a nadie” y es muy “amorosa”. De hecho, ahora se dedica a la canoterapia, una técnica que “busca la rehabilitación de personas con discapacidad física, mental o problemas emocionales”, a través de la compañía de perros adiestrados, señaló el portal Kinemed.
Asimismo, el animal es una estrella de Instagram: tiene su propia cuenta verificada y la siguen más de 108.000 personas.
A continuación puedes ver algunas fotos de Maggie:
