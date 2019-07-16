View this post on Instagram

"My name is Maggie and I'm a rescue dog. I'm happy, friendly and just want to be loved. But I was attacked and suffered horrific abuse for no reason. All I wanted was to love those who hurt me. With time I healed and now have a lovely home with my mom and fur sister. We live in this beautiful city called Brighton which each year celebrates love in all its forms. We will be watching on and celebrating @brightonprideofficial this year and can't wait! Who you love shouldn't make you a target. Who we love should be celebrated and cherished. Love is pure and love is good. Love can conquer all and love can heal all wounds.." -Maggie #loveislove #bemoremaggie #🏳️‍🌈 • • • June 28th- 29th 1969 was the start of the Stonewall Riots. Widely known as one of the most important events leading to the LGBT liberation movement. This year marks 50 years since these protests and while we have come so far there is still more that needs to be done across the world. I think it goes without saying, that here on Maggie's page, we are completely inclusive. We don't care about your sexuality, gender, race, religion, disabled or if you're a three headed alien vacationing here on Earth… all that matters is who you are on the inside. So love who you want and know that me and Maggie and @theadventuresofmishka support you! Be kind to one another and we can do great things. Forgive one another like Maggie forgave us humans. Think before you speak and choose to be kind whenever you can.