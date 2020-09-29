En diálogo con el diario New York Post, Mitchell que desde niña soñó con ser ‘stripper’, pero que la doctrina religiosa de su familia logró cambiar sus planes, aunque más por aparentar.
“Fui adoctrinada para creer que mis deseos y mi cuerpo eran innatamente pecaminosos y malos”, expresó la mujer al mismo medio.
“Me enseñaron que a las mujeres no se les permite liderar y que las mujeres deben estar en la cocina y con los niños… Así que aunque iba en contra de todo lo que me dijeron, decidí convertirme en pastora por mi amor por la actuación”, agregó Mitchell.
En el año 2011, la ahora modelo para adultos fue junto a su exesposo y padre de sus 3 hijos, a la megaiglesia evangelizadora en St. Paul, Minnesota. Desde entonces, empezó a destacar entre la comunidad porque siempre le hacía una pregunta al pastor.
Años después le ofrecieron ser pastora semanal, pero para ese mismo tiempo “descubrió su verdadera identidad” al asistir a una obra de teatro orientada a la comunidad LGBT.
Para el 4 de julio de 2017 debía dar su primer sermón de fin de semana, pero no apareció porque estaba viviendo “una vida muy engañosa”, pues para ese momento ya se identificaba como bisexual y pansexual, detalla The New York Post.
Unos meses después, Mitchell apareció públicamente en un video de YouTube en el que declaró que no sería más pastora y que era una ‘queer’, terminó en inglés que se usa para hablar sobre una identidad sexual que no corresponde a las ideas establecidas de sexualidad y género.
Luego, hizo sus primeras sesiones de fotos desnuda y ahora vive de su cuenta de Only Fans, donde publica fotos y videos explícitos a cambio de dinero.
“Comencé muy tímida como solo fotos en ‘topless’, pero ahora estoy en el punto en el que tomo solicitudes personales y hago videos muy adaptados a los deseos específicos de las personas”, dijo Mitchell al rotativo estadounidense.
Incluso, relató que estuvo a punto de tener sexo con un desconocido que le ofreció miles de dólares, pero que la oferta se cayó porque la pandemia del coronavirus explotó.
“Toda persona tiene derecho a expresarse de la manera que le parezca bien y así es como me siento bien… Mi sexualidad es increíblemente sanadora y sagrada, cuando le doy este regalo a la gente, los bendice”, finalizó en ese diario Nikole Mitchell, para quien desnudarse es igual de sagrado a sus días como pastora.
A continuación, algunas fotos de la pastora que dejó la iglesia para convertirse en modelo para adultos:
View this post on Instagram
Ahh! The New York Post picked up my story!! And it’s true: I have never been more at home in my power, in my radiance, and in my divine essence. And I have never been happier. If I can sum up what I’ve learned these past 4 years in coming home to myself, it’s this: -> You can trust yourself. I know there are a lot of voices that have a lot of opinions on what you should and should not do, should and should not be, but you are the only one who knows who you came here to be. Trust yourself, listen to yourself, and BE yourself. The world will adjust. -> God goes with you. If you left the church like I did, you didn’t leave God behind. God went with you and will continue to go before you, stay beside you, and close all things behind you. God’s got you, boo. -> Life is beautiful on the other side. It’s scary to step into the unknown. We’ve been taught to fear ourselves, fear our desires, and fear the nudges of our hearts. But I’m telling you – your desires are leading you to a place that is so beautiful and expansive and free, you’ll be SO GLAD you took that leap of faith. Life really does get better. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported me, both on this journey and in the publishing of my story! I am so humbled, honored, and grateful. You truly make the world a beautiful place.☺️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ You can read the article in my bio! ❤️❤️❤️ (Huge thanks to @makka_rena and @nypost for sharing my story!)
